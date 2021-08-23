Ethoxylates Market to Expand at a CAGR of 4% During 2021 to 2026- IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Ethoxylates Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The Global Ethoxylates Market share to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. Ethoxylate are organic compounds obtained by adding substrates like acid, alcohol, amine or vegetable oils to epoxides or ethylene oxide (EO) in a molar ratio. They dissolve into oil and water easily, depending on the type of ethoxylate used during the process. As a result, they are employed in paint and coatings, textile processing, personal care and cosmetics, agriculture, and pulp and paper industries around the world.

As ethoxylates offer numerous benefits, they find extensive application as emulsion stabilizers in the processing of floor polish, emulsion polymers, and wax. Moreover, leading manufacturers are focusing on introducing low-rinse products like methyl ester ethoxylates that produce low foam to minimize water wastage. These manufacturers are also developing sustainable sources of ethoxylates to reduce manufacturing and raw material costs. This, in confluence with the growing utilization of ethoxylate in the textile industry for dyeing and finishing, is anticipated to drive the market.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Arkema

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

India Glycols Limited

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

SABIC

Solvay

Stepan Company

Breakup by Product:

Alcohol

Fatty Amine

Fatty Acid

Ethyl Ester

Glyceride

Others

Breakup by Application:

Household and Personal Care

Institutional and Industrial Cleaning

Pharmaceutical

Agrochemicals

Oilfield Chemicals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

