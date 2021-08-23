Industrial Enzymes Market (2021-2026) | Global Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Industrial Enzymes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global industrial enzymes market grew at a CAGR of 6% during 2015-2020. Industrial enzymes are catalysts that are widely used to boost and accelerate chemical reactions across various industrial processes. They facilitate alternate reaction mechanisms without modifying the thermodynamic equilibrium constant of a chemical transformation. Consequently, they are extensively employed for minimizing the time requirement of the reaction. Their usage also ensures the maximum utilization of the resources, thereby resulting in improved production yield. They are commonly derived from plant tissues, animal tissues or microorganisms and are used in the food industry for the preparation of various foods, such as cheese and bread. They can also boost certain metabolic activities in the human body, including the digestion of food and the synthesis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). Apart from this, they are increasingly utilized for diverse applications across the paper and pulp, textiles, and wastewater treatment sectors.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-enzymes-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Industrial Enzymes Market Trends:

The market is majorly driven by considerable growth in the food and beverages sector. Industrial catalysts are increasingly being used in the sector for the production of packaged and processed food products. Since these catalysts aids in breaking down nutrients in metabolic reactions and the conversion of complex molecules into smaller ones, this is providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, there has been a significant increase in the adoption of biofuels across the globe on account of an enhanced focus on sustainable development among the masses. Several industrial enzymes, including lipase and phospholipase, form an indispensable component of biofuel production, which, in turn, is expected to provide a boost to the uptake of these catalysts. The market is further driven by the increasing sales of nutraceuticals and functional foods across the globe that employ industrial enzymes in their production. Supported by the rising health consciousness among the masses and their inflating disposable incomes, this is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid industrialization, advancements in food technology and continual research and development (R&D) activities in the field of protein engineering. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to witness moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/3pUY7p7

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Associated British Foods Plc

BASF SE

Hansen Holding A/S

Koninklijke DSM N.V

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Enzyme Development Corporation

Lesaffre

Novozymes A/S

Novus International Inc

Industrial Enzymes Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, source and application.

Market Breakup by Product:

Carbohydrases

Amylases

Cellulase

Others

Proteases

Lipases

Polymerases and Nucleases

Others

Market Breakup by Source:

Plants

Animals

Microorganisms

Market Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Detergents

Animal Feed

Biofuels

Textiles

Pulp and Paper

Nutraceuticals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Wastewater Treatment

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Related Reports:

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/