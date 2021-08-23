Boron Nitride Market Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Application Potential by 2027 | Top Players – | 3M Company, Saint-Gobain, Ceradyne

“

The report titled Global Boron Nitride Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Boron Nitride market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Boron Nitride market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Boron Nitride market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Boron Nitride market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Boron Nitride report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Boron Nitride report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Boron Nitride market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Boron Nitride market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Boron Nitride market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Boron Nitride market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Boron Nitride market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M Company, Saint-Gobain, Ceradyne, Inc., Momentive, H.C.Starck, UK Abrasives, Denka, Henze, Showa Denko Group, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Xinfukang, Qingzhou Fangyuan, DCEI, Zibo Jonye Ceramic Technologies, YingKou Liaobin, QingZhouMaTeKeChang Materials, Sandvik Hyperion, ESK Ceramics

Market Segmentation by Product:

Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN)

Cubic boron nitride (CBN)

Wurtzite Boron Nitride (WBN)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Lubricant

Abrasive

Semiconductor Devices

Plastic Additive

Electronics

Aerospace

Other



The Boron Nitride Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Boron Nitride market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Boron Nitride market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Boron Nitride market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Boron Nitride industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Boron Nitride market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Boron Nitride market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Boron Nitride market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Boron Nitride Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Boron Nitride Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN)

1.2.3 Cubic boron nitride (CBN)

1.2.4 Wurtzite Boron Nitride (WBN)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Boron Nitride Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Lubricant

1.3.3 Abrasive

1.3.4 Semiconductor Devices

1.3.5 Plastic Additive

1.3.6 Electronics

1.3.7 Aerospace

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Boron Nitride Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Boron Nitride Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Boron Nitride Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Boron Nitride, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Boron Nitride Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Boron Nitride Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Boron Nitride Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Boron Nitride Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Boron Nitride Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Boron Nitride Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Boron Nitride Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Boron Nitride Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Boron Nitride Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Boron Nitride Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Boron Nitride Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Boron Nitride Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Boron Nitride Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Boron Nitride Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Boron Nitride Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Boron Nitride Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Boron Nitride Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Boron Nitride Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Boron Nitride Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Boron Nitride Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Boron Nitride Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Boron Nitride Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Boron Nitride Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Boron Nitride Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Boron Nitride Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Boron Nitride Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Boron Nitride Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Boron Nitride Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Boron Nitride Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Boron Nitride Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Boron Nitride Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Boron Nitride Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Boron Nitride Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Boron Nitride Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Boron Nitride Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Boron Nitride Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Boron Nitride Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Boron Nitride Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Boron Nitride Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Boron Nitride Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Boron Nitride Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Boron Nitride Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Boron Nitride Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Boron Nitride Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Boron Nitride Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Boron Nitride Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Boron Nitride Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Boron Nitride Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Boron Nitride Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Boron Nitride Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Boron Nitride Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Boron Nitride Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Boron Nitride Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Boron Nitride Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Boron Nitride Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Boron Nitride Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Boron Nitride Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Boron Nitride Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Boron Nitride Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Boron Nitride Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Boron Nitride Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Boron Nitride Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Boron Nitride Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Boron Nitride Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Boron Nitride Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Boron Nitride Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Boron Nitride Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Boron Nitride Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Boron Nitride Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Boron Nitride Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Boron Nitride Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Boron Nitride Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Boron Nitride Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Boron Nitride Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Boron Nitride Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Boron Nitride Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Boron Nitride Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Boron Nitride Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Boron Nitride Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Boron Nitride Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Boron Nitride Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 3M Company

12.1.1 3M Company Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3M Company Boron Nitride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 3M Company Boron Nitride Products Offered

12.1.5 3M Company Recent Development

12.2 Saint-Gobain

12.2.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.2.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride Products Offered

12.2.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

12.3 Ceradyne, Inc.

12.3.1 Ceradyne, Inc. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ceradyne, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Ceradyne, Inc. Boron Nitride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Ceradyne, Inc. Boron Nitride Products Offered

12.3.5 Ceradyne, Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Momentive

12.4.1 Momentive Corporation Information

12.4.2 Momentive Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Momentive Boron Nitride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Momentive Boron Nitride Products Offered

12.4.5 Momentive Recent Development

12.5 H.C.Starck

12.5.1 H.C.Starck Corporation Information

12.5.2 H.C.Starck Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 H.C.Starck Boron Nitride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 H.C.Starck Boron Nitride Products Offered

12.5.5 H.C.Starck Recent Development

12.6 UK Abrasives

12.6.1 UK Abrasives Corporation Information

12.6.2 UK Abrasives Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 UK Abrasives Boron Nitride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 UK Abrasives Boron Nitride Products Offered

12.6.5 UK Abrasives Recent Development

12.7 Denka

12.7.1 Denka Corporation Information

12.7.2 Denka Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Denka Boron Nitride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Denka Boron Nitride Products Offered

12.7.5 Denka Recent Development

12.8 Henze

12.8.1 Henze Corporation Information

12.8.2 Henze Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Henze Boron Nitride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Henze Boron Nitride Products Offered

12.8.5 Henze Recent Development

12.9 Showa Denko Group

12.9.1 Showa Denko Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Showa Denko Group Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Showa Denko Group Boron Nitride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Showa Denko Group Boron Nitride Products Offered

12.9.5 Showa Denko Group Recent Development

12.10 Shin-Etsu Chemical

12.10.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Boron Nitride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Boron Nitride Products Offered

12.10.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Recent Development

12.12 Qingzhou Fangyuan

12.12.1 Qingzhou Fangyuan Corporation Information

12.12.2 Qingzhou Fangyuan Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Qingzhou Fangyuan Boron Nitride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Qingzhou Fangyuan Products Offered

12.12.5 Qingzhou Fangyuan Recent Development

12.13 DCEI

12.13.1 DCEI Corporation Information

12.13.2 DCEI Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 DCEI Boron Nitride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 DCEI Products Offered

12.13.5 DCEI Recent Development

12.14 Zibo Jonye Ceramic Technologies

12.14.1 Zibo Jonye Ceramic Technologies Corporation Information

12.14.2 Zibo Jonye Ceramic Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Zibo Jonye Ceramic Technologies Boron Nitride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Zibo Jonye Ceramic Technologies Products Offered

12.14.5 Zibo Jonye Ceramic Technologies Recent Development

12.15 YingKou Liaobin

12.15.1 YingKou Liaobin Corporation Information

12.15.2 YingKou Liaobin Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 YingKou Liaobin Boron Nitride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 YingKou Liaobin Products Offered

12.15.5 YingKou Liaobin Recent Development

12.16 QingZhouMaTeKeChang Materials

12.16.1 QingZhouMaTeKeChang Materials Corporation Information

12.16.2 QingZhouMaTeKeChang Materials Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 QingZhouMaTeKeChang Materials Boron Nitride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 QingZhouMaTeKeChang Materials Products Offered

12.16.5 QingZhouMaTeKeChang Materials Recent Development

12.17 Sandvik Hyperion

12.17.1 Sandvik Hyperion Corporation Information

12.17.2 Sandvik Hyperion Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Sandvik Hyperion Boron Nitride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Sandvik Hyperion Products Offered

12.17.5 Sandvik Hyperion Recent Development

12.18 ESK Ceramics

12.18.1 ESK Ceramics Corporation Information

12.18.2 ESK Ceramics Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 ESK Ceramics Boron Nitride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 ESK Ceramics Products Offered

12.18.5 ESK Ceramics Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Boron Nitride Industry Trends

13.2 Boron Nitride Market Drivers

13.3 Boron Nitride Market Challenges

13.4 Boron Nitride Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Boron Nitride Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

