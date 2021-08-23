ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Trends, Growth Forecast and Industry statistics Till 2027 | Medtronic, Karl Storz, Smith & Nephew

“

The report titled Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Medtronic, Karl Storz, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Olympus, Cochlear Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Hoya Corporation, William Demant, Sonova Holding, Richard Wolf, Boston Scientific, ZEISS International, Conmed, Pentax, Intersect ENT, Hill-Rom

Market Segmentation by Product:

Diagnostic Devices

Surgical Devices



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Settings

Clinics (ENT)



The ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Diagnostic Devices

1.2.3 Surgical Devices

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Ambulatory Settings

1.3.4 Clinics (ENT)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Medtronic

12.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

12.1.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Medtronic ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Medtronic ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Products Offered

12.1.5 Medtronic Recent Development

12.2 Karl Storz

12.2.1 Karl Storz Corporation Information

12.2.2 Karl Storz Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Karl Storz ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Karl Storz ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Products Offered

12.2.5 Karl Storz Recent Development

12.3 Smith & Nephew

12.3.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

12.3.2 Smith & Nephew Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Smith & Nephew ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Smith & Nephew ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Products Offered

12.3.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Development

12.4 Stryker

12.4.1 Stryker Corporation Information

12.4.2 Stryker Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Stryker ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Stryker ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Products Offered

12.4.5 Stryker Recent Development

12.5 Olympus

12.5.1 Olympus Corporation Information

12.5.2 Olympus Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Olympus ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Olympus ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Products Offered

12.5.5 Olympus Recent Development

12.6 Cochlear Limited

12.6.1 Cochlear Limited Corporation Information

12.6.2 Cochlear Limited Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cochlear Limited ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Cochlear Limited ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Products Offered

12.6.5 Cochlear Limited Recent Development

12.7 Johnson & Johnson

12.7.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

12.7.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Johnson & Johnson ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Johnson & Johnson ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Products Offered

12.7.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

12.8 Hoya Corporation

12.8.1 Hoya Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hoya Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Hoya Corporation ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Hoya Corporation ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Products Offered

12.8.5 Hoya Corporation Recent Development

12.9 William Demant

12.9.1 William Demant Corporation Information

12.9.2 William Demant Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 William Demant ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 William Demant ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Products Offered

12.9.5 William Demant Recent Development

12.10 Sonova Holding

12.10.1 Sonova Holding Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sonova Holding Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Sonova Holding ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sonova Holding ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Products Offered

12.10.5 Sonova Holding Recent Development

12.12 Boston Scientific

12.12.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

12.12.2 Boston Scientific Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Boston Scientific ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Boston Scientific Products Offered

12.12.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development

12.13 ZEISS International

12.13.1 ZEISS International Corporation Information

12.13.2 ZEISS International Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 ZEISS International ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 ZEISS International Products Offered

12.13.5 ZEISS International Recent Development

12.14 Conmed

12.14.1 Conmed Corporation Information

12.14.2 Conmed Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Conmed ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Conmed Products Offered

12.14.5 Conmed Recent Development

12.15 Pentax

12.15.1 Pentax Corporation Information

12.15.2 Pentax Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Pentax ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Pentax Products Offered

12.15.5 Pentax Recent Development

12.16 Intersect ENT

12.16.1 Intersect ENT Corporation Information

12.16.2 Intersect ENT Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Intersect ENT ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Intersect ENT Products Offered

12.16.5 Intersect ENT Recent Development

12.17 Hill-Rom

12.17.1 Hill-Rom Corporation Information

12.17.2 Hill-Rom Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Hill-Rom ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Hill-Rom Products Offered

12.17.5 Hill-Rom Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Industry Trends

13.2 ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Drivers

13.3 ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Challenges

13.4 ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 ENT Diagnostic and Surgical Devices Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

