Automatic Door Operators Market Outlook To 2027 – Driving Factors And Trends Of The Industry 2021 | Dorma, Micom Autodoor, ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems

The report titled Global Automatic Door Operators Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automatic Door Operators market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automatic Door Operators market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automatic Door Operators market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automatic Door Operators market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automatic Door Operators report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Door Operators report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Door Operators market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Door Operators market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Door Operators market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Door Operators market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Door Operators market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Dorma, Micom Autodoor, ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems, Normstahl, MOTION4, Dortek, Stanley Access Technologies, Horton, Air-Lec Industries, GEZE, Auto Ingress, Stanley, Nabtesco, ERREKA, Tormax

Market Segmentation by Product:

Sliding Door Operator

Revolving Door Operator

Swing Door Operator

Curved Door Operator

Other Operators



Market Segmentation by Application:

Civil Application

Commercial and Industrial Application

Healthcare Industry

Other



The Automatic Door Operators Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Door Operators market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Door Operators market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automatic Door Operators market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Door Operators industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Door Operators market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Door Operators market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Door Operators market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Door Operators Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic Door Operators Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Sliding Door Operator

1.2.3 Revolving Door Operator

1.2.4 Swing Door Operator

1.2.5 Curved Door Operator

1.2.6 Other Operators

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automatic Door Operators Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Civil Application

1.3.3 Commercial and Industrial Application

1.3.4 Healthcare Industry

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automatic Door Operators Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automatic Door Operators Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automatic Door Operators Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automatic Door Operators, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Automatic Door Operators Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automatic Door Operators Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automatic Door Operators Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Automatic Door Operators Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automatic Door Operators Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Automatic Door Operators Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Automatic Door Operators Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automatic Door Operators Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automatic Door Operators Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automatic Door Operators Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automatic Door Operators Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Automatic Door Operators Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Automatic Door Operators Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automatic Door Operators Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Automatic Door Operators Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automatic Door Operators Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Automatic Door Operators Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automatic Door Operators Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automatic Door Operators Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automatic Door Operators Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automatic Door Operators Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Door Operators Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Automatic Door Operators Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automatic Door Operators Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automatic Door Operators Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Automatic Door Operators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automatic Door Operators Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automatic Door Operators Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automatic Door Operators Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Automatic Door Operators Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Automatic Door Operators Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automatic Door Operators Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automatic Door Operators Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Automatic Door Operators Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Automatic Door Operators Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automatic Door Operators Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automatic Door Operators Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automatic Door Operators Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Automatic Door Operators Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Automatic Door Operators Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Automatic Door Operators Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Automatic Door Operators Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Automatic Door Operators Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Automatic Door Operators Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Automatic Door Operators Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Automatic Door Operators Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Automatic Door Operators Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Automatic Door Operators Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Automatic Door Operators Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Automatic Door Operators Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Automatic Door Operators Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Automatic Door Operators Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Automatic Door Operators Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Automatic Door Operators Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Automatic Door Operators Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Automatic Door Operators Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Automatic Door Operators Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Automatic Door Operators Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Automatic Door Operators Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Automatic Door Operators Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Automatic Door Operators Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automatic Door Operators Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automatic Door Operators Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automatic Door Operators Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Automatic Door Operators Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Door Operators Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Door Operators Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Door Operators Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Door Operators Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automatic Door Operators Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automatic Door Operators Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automatic Door Operators Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Automatic Door Operators Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automatic Door Operators Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automatic Door Operators Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automatic Door Operators Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Automatic Door Operators Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Door Operators Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Door Operators Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Door Operators Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Door Operators Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Dorma

12.1.1 Dorma Corporation Information

12.1.2 Dorma Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Dorma Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Dorma Automatic Door Operators Products Offered

12.1.5 Dorma Recent Development

12.2 Micom Autodoor

12.2.1 Micom Autodoor Corporation Information

12.2.2 Micom Autodoor Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Micom Autodoor Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Micom Autodoor Automatic Door Operators Products Offered

12.2.5 Micom Autodoor Recent Development

12.3 ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems

12.3.1 ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems Corporation Information

12.3.2 ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems Automatic Door Operators Products Offered

12.3.5 ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems Recent Development

12.4 Normstahl

12.4.1 Normstahl Corporation Information

12.4.2 Normstahl Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Normstahl Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Normstahl Automatic Door Operators Products Offered

12.4.5 Normstahl Recent Development

12.5 MOTION4

12.5.1 MOTION4 Corporation Information

12.5.2 MOTION4 Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 MOTION4 Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 MOTION4 Automatic Door Operators Products Offered

12.5.5 MOTION4 Recent Development

12.6 Dortek

12.6.1 Dortek Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dortek Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Dortek Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Dortek Automatic Door Operators Products Offered

12.6.5 Dortek Recent Development

12.7 Stanley Access Technologies

12.7.1 Stanley Access Technologies Corporation Information

12.7.2 Stanley Access Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Stanley Access Technologies Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Stanley Access Technologies Automatic Door Operators Products Offered

12.7.5 Stanley Access Technologies Recent Development

12.8 Horton

12.8.1 Horton Corporation Information

12.8.2 Horton Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Horton Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Horton Automatic Door Operators Products Offered

12.8.5 Horton Recent Development

12.9 Air-Lec Industries

12.9.1 Air-Lec Industries Corporation Information

12.9.2 Air-Lec Industries Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Air-Lec Industries Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Air-Lec Industries Automatic Door Operators Products Offered

12.9.5 Air-Lec Industries Recent Development

12.10 GEZE

12.10.1 GEZE Corporation Information

12.10.2 GEZE Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 GEZE Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 GEZE Automatic Door Operators Products Offered

12.10.5 GEZE Recent Development

12.11 Dorma

12.11.1 Dorma Corporation Information

12.11.2 Dorma Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Dorma Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Dorma Automatic Door Operators Products Offered

12.11.5 Dorma Recent Development

12.12 Stanley

12.12.1 Stanley Corporation Information

12.12.2 Stanley Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Stanley Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Stanley Products Offered

12.12.5 Stanley Recent Development

12.13 Nabtesco

12.13.1 Nabtesco Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nabtesco Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Nabtesco Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Nabtesco Products Offered

12.13.5 Nabtesco Recent Development

12.14 ERREKA

12.14.1 ERREKA Corporation Information

12.14.2 ERREKA Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 ERREKA Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 ERREKA Products Offered

12.14.5 ERREKA Recent Development

12.15 Tormax

12.15.1 Tormax Corporation Information

12.15.2 Tormax Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Tormax Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Tormax Products Offered

12.15.5 Tormax Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Automatic Door Operators Industry Trends

13.2 Automatic Door Operators Market Drivers

13.3 Automatic Door Operators Market Challenges

13.4 Automatic Door Operators Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automatic Door Operators Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

