Machine Condition Monitoring Market Report, Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Machine Condition Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global machine condition monitoring market report to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026. Machine condition monitoring includes the measurement and control of temperature, humidity, and pressure in mechanical equipment. It is generally employed in pumps, rotating and electric motors, internal combustion engines (ICEs), and presses. The system offers vibration monitoring, corrosion monitoring, thermography, oil analysis, ultrasound emission detection, and motor current analysis. These processes predict the mechanical wear and tear and diagnose the site of unwanted noise, vibration, and heat generation damaging the machine’s components. Moreover, machine condition monitoring also facilitates proper scheduling of maintenance programs, reducing machine severity downtime, and ensuring equipment safety.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

Rapid digitization, along with several advancements in the oil and gas, automotive, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, food and beverage, and marine industries, is driving the demand for machine condition monitoring. Additionally, the emergence of secured cloud computing platforms, along with the rising integration of monitoring systems with the Internet-of-Things, is further propelling the market growth. Furthermore, growing awareness towards the preventive maintenance of industrial equipment is also bolstering the market. The widespread adoption of vibration monitoring systems to measure oscillations of components, such as belts, gears, bearings, drive motors, and other parts, also contribute to the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems is expected to drive the demand for machine condition monitoring.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Brüel & Kjær Vibro GmbH (Spectris Plc)

Emerson Electric Co.

Flir Systems

Fluke Corporation (Fortive)

General Electric

Honeywell International

National Instruments

Parker Hannifin

PCB Piezotronics (MTS Systems Corporation)

Rockwell Automation

Schaeffler Group

SKF

Symphony AzimaAI

Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies (Amphenol Corporation)

Machine Condition Monitoring Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, monitoring technique, offering, deployment type and end use industry.

Market Breakup by Monitoring Technique:

Vibration Monitoring

Thermography

Oil Analysis

Corrosion Monitoring

Ultrasound Emission

Motor Current Analysis

Market Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Market Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud-based

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Metals and Mining

Chemicals

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Food and Beverages

Marine

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

