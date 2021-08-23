Biopesticides Market (2021-2026) | Global Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Biopesticides Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global biopesticides market share reached a value of US$ 3.96 Billion in 2020. Biopesticides are biochemical pesticides derived from naturally occurring substances, such as bacteria, plants, animals, and microbes. They are used to control various pests and disease-carrying organisms, including mice, ticks, and rats. There are majorly three forms of biopesticides, namely bioherbicides, bioinsecticides, and biofungicides. These pesticides manipulate the growth of pests, insects, and weeds in crops by getting directly sprayed in the soil through a foliar spray. As compared to conventional pesticides, they are inherently less toxic as they are decomposable in nature, offer long-term pest control, and are highly effective even when applied in small quantities.

Global Biopesticides Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of organic farming practices, in confluence with significant growth in the agriculture industry, represents one of the key factors driving the global biopesticides market growth. In line with this, increasing concerns regarding soil health and agriculture sustainability are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. There is rising awareness regarding the detrimental effects of chemical pesticide application on the soil and the produced crops, which, in turn, is catalyzing the utilization of biopesticides across the globe. This, along with shifting consumer preference toward organic food products, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, such as the implementation of stringent policies to promote sustainable farming and innovations in the field of agricultural sciences, are driving the market toward growth further. Looking forward, the market value is expected to exceed US$ 8.65 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14% during 2021-2026.

Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, formulation, source, mode of application and crop type.

Breakup by Product:

Bioherbicides

Bioinsecticides

Biofungicides

Others

Breakup by Formulation:

Liquid

Dry

Breakup by Source:

Microbials

Plant Extract

Biochemicals

Breakup by Mode of Application:

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Post-Harvest

Breakup by Crop Type:

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

