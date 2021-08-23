Inkjet Printers Market Report, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Inkjet Printers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global inkjet printers market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020. Inkjet printers refer to non-contact printers that are widely used to print on paper and plastic substrates. They recreate high-quality digital images by propelling droplets of ink through nozzles on the preferred surface. They employ the use of ionized ink that is usually directed by magnetic plates for spraying. These peripheral devices are lightweight, easy to use and compact in size, due to which they are increasingly employed in the textile, education, packaging and pharmaceutical industries. They are widely used for the commercial printing of signs, billboards, books, apparel and food labels over a variety of surfaces, such as paper, ceramics, steel, plastic sheets and electronics circuits.

Global Inkjet Printers Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by significant growth in the packaging industry. This is supported by the increasing preference for online shopping through e-commerce sites across the globe due to the enhanced convenience offered by these portals. Since the usage of inkjet printers offers high-speed printing with quick-drying ink at affordable prices, they are gaining widespread prominence across the sector. Moreover, the rising preference for digital printing in the advertisement sector has create numerous growth opportunities in the market. The increasing need for prints with better quality and higher resolution with minimum wastage of chemicals and materials across the industry has provided an impetus to the demand for inkjet printers across the globe. The market is further driven by the increasing product utilization across the textile industry as these printers enable the printing of vast array of colors and designs with relatively higher operating speed when compared with screen printing. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the widespread preference for personalized printed products among the masses, the introduction of portable inkjet printers with flexibility in print systems and their increasing utilization in the biomedical sector. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to witness moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Brother Industries Ltd.

Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd

HP Inc.

Inkjet Inc.

Keyence Corporation

Konica Minolta Inc.

Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd.

Pannier Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Videojet Technologies Inc.

Xerox Corporation

Inkjet Printers Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, technology and application.

Breakup by Type:

Multifunctional Printers

Desktop Printers

Large Format Printers

Inkjet Press

Industrial Inkjet Printers

Textile Printers

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Continuous Inkjet

Drop on Demand

UV Inkjet

Others

Breakup by Application:

Packaging and Labeling

Publishing

Advertising

Textile Printing

Photo Printing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

