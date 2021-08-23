Europe Frac Sand Market: Leading Players Updates, Share, Size and Industry Growth Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Frac Sand Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”,the Europe frac sand market share is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects, the market is expected to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.

Frac sand is high-quality crystalline silica derived from the processing of sandstone. It has a uniform, distinct round shape and small grain-sized particles that allow fluid to pass between them. It is utilized as a proppant in the process of hydraulic fracturing across Europe to release natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids from pores in the rock.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

There is currently a rise in the number of oil and gas exploration activities in Europe. This has resulted in the increasing need for hydraulic fracturing and positively influenced the sales of frac sand as it offers reliability and performance and withstands extreme weather conditions. It is also cost-effective compared to resin-coated and ceramic proppants. Apart from this, leading players operating in the region are considerably investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce efficient and high-quality frac sand, which is anticipated to create a favorable market outlook.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

White Sand

Brown Sand

Others

Breakup by Application:

Oil Exploitation

Natural Gas Exploration

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

