Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Revenue Forecast 2021-2027 By Regional Manufacturers: | Toray Plastics, Sinopec, Profol

The report titled Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Toray Plastics, Sinopec, Profol, Oben, INNOVIA, Jindal Films Americas LLC, Vibac, Treofan, SIBUR, Impex Global, MANUCOR SPA, FlexFilm, Gettel Group, Cosmo, FuRong, Biofilm, Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corporation
Market Segmentation by Product:
Standard
Food Packaging Grade
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Food Packaging
Pharmaceuticals Packaging
Consumer Goods Packaging
Industrial Packaging
Agriculture
Construction
The Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Standard
1.2.3 Food Packaging Grade
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Food Packaging
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals Packaging
1.3.4 Consumer Goods Packaging
1.3.5 Industrial Packaging
1.3.6 Agriculture
1.3.7 Construction
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 United States Top Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Toray Plastics
12.1.1 Toray Plastics Corporation Information
12.1.2 Toray Plastics Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Toray Plastics Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Toray Plastics Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Products Offered
12.1.5 Toray Plastics Recent Development
12.2 Sinopec
12.2.1 Sinopec Corporation Information
12.2.2 Sinopec Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Sinopec Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Sinopec Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Products Offered
12.2.5 Sinopec Recent Development
12.3 Profol
12.3.1 Profol Corporation Information
12.3.2 Profol Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Profol Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Profol Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Products Offered
12.3.5 Profol Recent Development
12.4 Oben
12.4.1 Oben Corporation Information
12.4.2 Oben Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Oben Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Oben Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Products Offered
12.4.5 Oben Recent Development
12.5 INNOVIA
12.5.1 INNOVIA Corporation Information
12.5.2 INNOVIA Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 INNOVIA Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 INNOVIA Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Products Offered
12.5.5 INNOVIA Recent Development
12.6 Jindal Films Americas LLC
12.6.1 Jindal Films Americas LLC Corporation Information
12.6.2 Jindal Films Americas LLC Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Jindal Films Americas LLC Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Jindal Films Americas LLC Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Products Offered
12.6.5 Jindal Films Americas LLC Recent Development
12.7 Vibac
12.7.1 Vibac Corporation Information
12.7.2 Vibac Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Vibac Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Vibac Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Products Offered
12.7.5 Vibac Recent Development
12.8 Treofan
12.8.1 Treofan Corporation Information
12.8.2 Treofan Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Treofan Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Treofan Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Products Offered
12.8.5 Treofan Recent Development
12.9 SIBUR
12.9.1 SIBUR Corporation Information
12.9.2 SIBUR Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 SIBUR Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 SIBUR Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Products Offered
12.9.5 SIBUR Recent Development
12.10 Impex Global
12.10.1 Impex Global Corporation Information
12.10.2 Impex Global Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Impex Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Impex Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Products Offered
12.10.5 Impex Global Recent Development
12.12 FlexFilm
12.12.1 FlexFilm Corporation Information
12.12.2 FlexFilm Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 FlexFilm Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 FlexFilm Products Offered
12.12.5 FlexFilm Recent Development
12.13 Gettel Group
12.13.1 Gettel Group Corporation Information
12.13.2 Gettel Group Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Gettel Group Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Gettel Group Products Offered
12.13.5 Gettel Group Recent Development
12.14 Cosmo
12.14.1 Cosmo Corporation Information
12.14.2 Cosmo Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Cosmo Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Cosmo Products Offered
12.14.5 Cosmo Recent Development
12.15 FuRong
12.15.1 FuRong Corporation Information
12.15.2 FuRong Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 FuRong Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 FuRong Products Offered
12.15.5 FuRong Recent Development
12.16 Biofilm
12.16.1 Biofilm Corporation Information
12.16.2 Biofilm Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Biofilm Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Biofilm Products Offered
12.16.5 Biofilm Recent Development
12.17 Amcor Limited
12.17.1 Amcor Limited Corporation Information
12.17.2 Amcor Limited Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Amcor Limited Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Amcor Limited Products Offered
12.17.5 Amcor Limited Recent Development
12.18 Sealed Air Corporation
12.18.1 Sealed Air Corporation Corporation Information
12.18.2 Sealed Air Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Sealed Air Corporation Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Sealed Air Corporation Products Offered
12.18.5 Sealed Air Corporation Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Industry Trends
13.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Drivers
13.3 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Challenges
13.4 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films and Sheets Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
