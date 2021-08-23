Turpentine Market Size By Grades, By Application, Regional Outlook, Application, Trend, Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027 | Eastman Chemical, Harima Chemicals, Mentha & Allied Products

“

The report titled Global Turpentine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Turpentine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Turpentine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Turpentine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Turpentine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Turpentine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Turpentine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Turpentine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Turpentine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Turpentine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Turpentine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Turpentine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Eastman Chemical, Harima Chemicals, Mentha & Allied Products, Arakawa Chemical Industries, Florachem, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals, DRT, Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry and Chemicals, Guilin Songquan Forest Chemical, Nanning Heli, Hongfa Group, Guangdong Komo, Jishui Debang

Market Segmentation by Product:

Pinus Sylvestris

Pinus Palustris

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Paints & Printing Inks

Adhesives

Camphor

Others



The Turpentine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Turpentine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Turpentine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Turpentine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Turpentine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Turpentine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Turpentine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Turpentine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Turpentine Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Turpentine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Pinus Sylvestris

1.2.3 Pinus Palustris

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Turpentine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Paints & Printing Inks

1.3.3 Adhesives

1.3.4 Camphor

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Turpentine Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Turpentine Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Turpentine Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Turpentine, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Turpentine Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Turpentine Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Turpentine Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Turpentine Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Turpentine Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Turpentine Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Turpentine Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Turpentine Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Turpentine Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Turpentine Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Turpentine Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Turpentine Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Turpentine Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Turpentine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Turpentine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Turpentine Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Turpentine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Turpentine Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Turpentine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Turpentine Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Turpentine Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Turpentine Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Turpentine Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Turpentine Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Turpentine Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Turpentine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Turpentine Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Turpentine Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Turpentine Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Turpentine Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Turpentine Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Turpentine Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Turpentine Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Turpentine Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Turpentine Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Turpentine Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Turpentine Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Turpentine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Turpentine Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Turpentine Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Turpentine Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Turpentine Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Turpentine Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Turpentine Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Turpentine Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Turpentine Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Turpentine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Turpentine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Turpentine Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Turpentine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Turpentine Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Turpentine Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Turpentine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Turpentine Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Turpentine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Turpentine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Turpentine Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Turpentine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Turpentine Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Turpentine Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Turpentine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Turpentine Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Turpentine Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Turpentine Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Turpentine Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Turpentine Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Turpentine Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Turpentine Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Turpentine Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Turpentine Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Turpentine Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Turpentine Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Turpentine Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Turpentine Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Turpentine Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Turpentine Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Turpentine Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Turpentine Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Turpentine Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Turpentine Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Turpentine Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Eastman Chemical

12.1.1 Eastman Chemical Corporation Information

12.1.2 Eastman Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Eastman Chemical Turpentine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Eastman Chemical Turpentine Products Offered

12.1.5 Eastman Chemical Recent Development

12.2 Harima Chemicals

12.2.1 Harima Chemicals Corporation Information

12.2.2 Harima Chemicals Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Harima Chemicals Turpentine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Harima Chemicals Turpentine Products Offered

12.2.5 Harima Chemicals Recent Development

12.3 Mentha & Allied Products

12.3.1 Mentha & Allied Products Corporation Information

12.3.2 Mentha & Allied Products Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mentha & Allied Products Turpentine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Mentha & Allied Products Turpentine Products Offered

12.3.5 Mentha & Allied Products Recent Development

12.4 Arakawa Chemical Industries

12.4.1 Arakawa Chemical Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 Arakawa Chemical Industries Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Arakawa Chemical Industries Turpentine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Arakawa Chemical Industries Turpentine Products Offered

12.4.5 Arakawa Chemical Industries Recent Development

12.5 Florachem

12.5.1 Florachem Corporation Information

12.5.2 Florachem Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Florachem Turpentine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Florachem Turpentine Products Offered

12.5.5 Florachem Recent Development

12.6 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

12.6.1 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Corporation Information

12.6.2 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Turpentine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Turpentine Products Offered

12.6.5 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Recent Development

12.7 DRT

12.7.1 DRT Corporation Information

12.7.2 DRT Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 DRT Turpentine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 DRT Turpentine Products Offered

12.7.5 DRT Recent Development

12.8 Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry and Chemicals

12.8.1 Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry and Chemicals Corporation Information

12.8.2 Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry and Chemicals Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry and Chemicals Turpentine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry and Chemicals Turpentine Products Offered

12.8.5 Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry and Chemicals Recent Development

12.9 Guilin Songquan Forest Chemical

12.9.1 Guilin Songquan Forest Chemical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Guilin Songquan Forest Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Guilin Songquan Forest Chemical Turpentine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Guilin Songquan Forest Chemical Turpentine Products Offered

12.9.5 Guilin Songquan Forest Chemical Recent Development

12.10 Nanning Heli

12.10.1 Nanning Heli Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nanning Heli Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Nanning Heli Turpentine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Nanning Heli Turpentine Products Offered

12.10.5 Nanning Heli Recent Development

12.12 Guangdong Komo

12.12.1 Guangdong Komo Corporation Information

12.12.2 Guangdong Komo Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Guangdong Komo Turpentine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Guangdong Komo Products Offered

12.12.5 Guangdong Komo Recent Development

12.13 Jishui Debang

12.13.1 Jishui Debang Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jishui Debang Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Jishui Debang Turpentine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Jishui Debang Products Offered

12.13.5 Jishui Debang Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Turpentine Industry Trends

13.2 Turpentine Market Drivers

13.3 Turpentine Market Challenges

13.4 Turpentine Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Turpentine Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

