United States Smoothie Market: Growth 2021 Revenue by Key Vendors Demand, Size, Share, and Analysis Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Smoothie Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the United States smoothie market size is currently witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Smoothie is a thick beverage made with various fruits, vegetables, milk, seeds, yogurt, ice cubes, sweeteners, nutritional and herbal supplements. It is enriched with vitamins, fibers and contains high amounts of antioxidants. A smoothie can be prepared, stored, and often consumed immediately or later as a meal replacement or a side beverage.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The changing consumer dietary habits and the increasing popularity of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages are primarily driving the market for smoothies in the United States. Additionally, growing consumption of functional food and beverages, like smoothies, for attaining daily nutritional requirements, particularly among the health-conscious consumers, is also augmenting the product demand. Moreover, the rising usage of natural ingredients, such as probiotics, plant sterols, and fibers, while preparing smoothies to enhance their nutritional content is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Numerous leading companies and brands also focus on introducing innovative flavor variants with appealing packaging that also provide enhanced convenience to consumers. For instance, in 2019, Kraft Heinz started a new spoonable single-serving smoothie brand called ‘Fruitlove’. All of these above-mentioned factors will continue to drive the market for smoothies in the United States over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Dairy-Based

Fruit-Based

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Restaurants and Smoothie Bars

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

Breakup by Packaging Material:

Plastic

Paper

Glass

Others

Breakup by Consumption Pattern:

Out of Home

At Home

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

