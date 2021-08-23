China Skincare Market: Size 2021, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Share and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled,“China Skincare Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the china skincare market share grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the China skincare market to continue its strong growth over 2021-2026.

Skincare refers to a range of beauty regimes that help in maintaining healthy and nourished skin and relieves various dermatological ailments. Some of the common skin care products, include lotions, body oil, serum, creams, masks, cleansers, moisturizers, etc. These items are extensively adopted in numerous skincare practices for skin cleansing, reducing skin aging effects, protecting against UV exposure, removing acne, skin hydration, exfoliating, etc. The increasing beauty consciousness, particularly among the younger population, is currently driving the market for skincare products in the country.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The rising number of working women and increasing consumer living standards are augmenting the market for skincare products in China. Additionally, growing concerns about the high prevalence of several dermatological conditions due to sedentary lifestyles, hectic work schedules, and increasing pollution levels are also propelling the product demand.

Furthermore, the integration of traditional Chinese skincare practices with innovative product variants by the manufacturers is further catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing influence of social media beauty trends and rising celebrity endorsements for promoting the use of skincare products is expected to proliferate the China market for skincare products over the forecast period.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Specialty Store Departmental Store Drugstores and Pharmacies Others

Online

Market Breakup by Ingredient Type:

Natural

Chemical

Market Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Unisex

Competitive Landscape :

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the report: Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

