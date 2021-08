United States E-Cigarette Market: Growth, Key Players Profiles, Share 2021, Size, and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States E-Cigarette Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the United States e-cigarette market size is currently witnessing robust growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its robust growth during 2021-2026.

E-cigarettes are battery-operated devices that deliver nicotine vapor doses and flavored solutions to users. They comprise a battery, heating coil, and liquid cartridge and resemble conventional pipes, cigars, and cigarettes. As they do not burn tobacco, which produces tar and carbon monoxide, they have gained immense traction in the United States.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The growing awareness among individuals about the negative impacts of smoking tobacco products represents one of the key factors positively influencing the sales of e-cigarettes in the US. Apart from this, e-cigarettes offer different nicotine strengths, thereby allowing consumers to customize the experience according to their needs. This, coupled with the availability of an extensive range of flavors such as fruits and botanicals, is strengthening the growth of the market in the country. Furthermore, leading market players are engaging in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities to increase their overall profitability and broaden their existing consumer base.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Modular E-Cigarette

Rechargeable E-Cigarette

Next-Generation E-Cigarette

Disposable E-Cigarette

Breakup by Flavor:

Tobacco

Botanical

Fruit

Sweet

Beverage

Others

Breakup by Mode of Operation:

Automatic E-Cigarette

Manual E-Cigarette

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialist E-Cig Shops

Online

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Tobacconist

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

