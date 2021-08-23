Pneumococcal Vaccine Market Report, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021 to 2026

A latest research report by IMARC group the titled is that “Pneumococcal Vaccine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global pneumococcal vaccine market report at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015 to 2020. Pneumococcal infections are caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae or pneumococcus bacteria, which can cause severe lung infection (pneumonia), blood infection (bacteremia), and infection in the lining of the brain and spinal cord (meningitis). Children in the age group of 2-5 years and geriatric individuals are the most at-risk population for pneumococcal infections. The pneumococcal vaccine market share stimulates the immune system and prevents the spread of infection, thereby eliminating the need for hospitalization and reducing the fatality rate.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The rising parental concerns towards the high prevalence of pneumococcal infection in infants are propelling the demand for pneumococcal vaccines. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population who are more prone to chronic respiratory diseases is also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the increasing consumption of cigarettes, snugs, cigars, hookah, etc., has further led to the rising incidences of severe lung diseases, thereby driving the global market. Additionally, the emergence of the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) for immunizing infants will continue to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with key players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd

Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Pneumococcal Vaccine Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, vaccine type, product type, distribution channel and end user.

Market Breakup by Vaccine Type:

Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Prevnar 13

Synflorix

Pneumovax 23

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Distribution Partner Companies

Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO)

Government Authorities

Market Breakup by End User:

Pediatrics

Adults

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

