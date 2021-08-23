Smart Lock Market -Rising Status of Top Key Players with Global Opportunities, Business Size with Expansion Plans Forecast to 2021-2027

Global “Smart Lock Market” report presents a pin-point breakdown of existing top players and upcoming competitors with their SWOT analysis, revenue share and production by regions. Growth strategies adopted by these companies are studied in detail in the report. The report also includes several valuable information on the Smart Lock market, derived from various industrial sources. The Smart Lock market report offers enabling technologies, key trends with the impact of Covid-19 on industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/17467214

Top Key Players of Global Smart Lock Market Are:

ASSA ABLOY

Samsung

Allegion

Kwikset (Spectrum Brands)

MIWA Lock

Master Lock (Fortune Brands)

Guangdong Be-Tech

Adel

August

Honeywell

Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence

Tenon

Locstar

Probuck

Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock About Global Smart Lock Market: Market Analysis and Insights: Global Smart Lock Market

The global Smart Lock market was valued at USD 1156.8 in 2020 and will reach USD 2094.5 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2021-2027. To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-covid19/17467214 Segment by Types:

Fingerprint Locks

Electronic Cipher Locks

Remote Locks

Others Segment by Applications:

Household

Commercial