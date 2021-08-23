E-Prescribing Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” E-Prescribing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global e-prescribing market size to grow at a CAGR of around 26% during the forecast period 2021-2026. E-prescribing, or electronic prescribing, stands for a web or cloud-based solution that assists healthcare professionals in generating digital prescriptions. It involves software-based processes for producing and transmitting accurate prescription orders to hospital-based or standalone pharmacies. E-prescription software is efficient in automatically refilling prescriptions for patients and managing medications according to their medical history based on an electronic medical record (EMR) system. It offers numerous benefits over conventionally-used manual prescriptions, such as reduced risks of medication errors, improved patient safety and healthcare quality, enhanced convenience for doctors and physicians, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The high penetration of digitization trends in the healthcare industry has led to the growing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), thereby driving the market for e-prescribing. The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant increase in the demand for telemedicine and telehealth solutions for providing specialized care to patients. Also, the elevating concerns towards the transmission of coronavirus upon hospital or clinic visits are also propelling the demand for web-based healthcare services. Apart from this, several authorities are focusing on minimizing the abuse of controlled substances and the unauthorized distribution of pharmaceutical drugs, thereby bolstering the demand for e-prescription software that identifies duplicate or fraudulent entries in prescriptions. All of these above-mentioned factors will continue to drive the market for e-prescriptions in the coming years.

E-Prescribing Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, delivery mode, specialties and end use.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Delivery Mode:

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Pharmacies

Office-Based Physicians

Others

Breakup by Specialties:

Oncology

Sports Medicine

Neurology

Cardiology

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

