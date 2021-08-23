Airfreight Forwarding Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Analysis and Opportunity 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Airfreight Forwarding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global airfreight forwarding market size to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Airfreight forwarding is the process in which a firm act as an intermediary between the producer and several transport providers to transport goods to the final point of delivery. It involves warehousing, aggregation of freight, booking of cargo space, monitoring inland transport, negotiating freight charges, filing insurance claims, preparing shipping papers, packaging of goods, centralizing control loading, customs and security procedures. Owing to this, airfreight forwarding is used to deliver perishable and non-perishable goods domestically and internationally.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/airfreight-forwarding-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Growing international trade activities across the globe are propelling the demand for airfreight forwarding to ease the supply chain process and enable organizations to concentrate on their key business activities. Additionally, increasing online sales of consumer goods have led to the adoption of airfreight forwarding services across small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to efficiently handle cross-border e-commerce activities. Furthermore, several market players provide tailored solutions to meet the transport needs of e-commerce firms. Moreover, the escalating demand for automotive goods, medical equipment, agricultural products, and seafood is augmenting business-to-business (B2B) shipping, there by bolstering the market growth.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/37oK6Jc

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Bolloré Logistics

CEVA Logistics AG (CMA CGM S.A.)

Deutsche Post AG

DSV Panalpina A/S

Expeditors International

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Kuehne Nagel International AG

Nippon Express

Sinotrans Limited

Global Airfreight Forwarding Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, service type and end-use.

Market By Type:

Full Charter

Split Charter

Market By Service Type:

Packaging and Labelling

Documentation and PO Management

Charter Services

Transportation and Warehousing

Others

Market By End Use Industry:

Retail and FMCG

Manufacturing

Consumer Appliances

Healthcare

Others

Market By Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Related Reports:

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/