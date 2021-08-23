Enteral Feeding Devices Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global enteral feeding devices market share reached US$ 3.1 Billion in 2020. Enteral feeding devices are medical tools that deliver essential nutrients directly into the gastrointestinal tract via a feeding tube. This technique is commonly used to feed people who are experiencing inadequate oral food intake due to various chronic illnesses, such as cancer, malnutrition, and gastrointestinal disorders. These devices work as a supplement by enabling consistent and accurate food delivery with a nutritional balance. There are several types of enteral feeding devices available in the market, which include tubes, feeding pumps, internal syringes, consumables, and giving sets. As compared to traditional feeding tubes, silicon-based feeding devices are more flexible and do not cause irritation to the digestive tract.

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Trends:

Some of the major factors driving the market are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising geriatric population, which is more prone to developing various neurological conditions, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, and dementia. Moreover, the introduction of home enteral nutrition solutions and innovations, such as low-profile gastrostomy buttons and safety features to make feeding pumps user friendly, are propelling the market growth. Additionally, the rising incidences of preterm births have led to escalating demand for neonatal enteral feeding devices. Besides this, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has led to the widespread adoption of enteral feeding devices for providing nutritional support to affected patients, which is further catalyzing the market growth. Looking forward, the market value is expected to reach US$ 4.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, age group, application and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Enteral Feeding Tubes

Giving Sets

Enteral Syringes

Consumables

Others

Breakup by Age Group:

Adults

Pediatrics

Breakup by Application:

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Diabetes

Hypermetabolism

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

