Printing Machine Market Key Drivers, Research Objectives 2021-2027: Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Size, Share with Forecast

Global “Printing Machine Market” report presents a pin-point breakdown of existing top players and upcoming competitors with their SWOT analysis, revenue share and production by regions. Growth strategies adopted by these companies are studied in detail in the report. The report also includes several valuable information on the Printing Machine market, derived from various industrial sources. The Printing Machine market report offers enabling technologies, key trends with the impact of Covid-19 on industry.

Top Key Players of Global Printing Machine Market Are:

Agfa

Bobst

Canon

Fujifilm

Goss International/ Shanghai Electric

Heidelberg

HP

KBA

Kodak

Komori

Konica Minolta

Ricoh

Xerox

Cerutti SpA

Comexi

Domino

Durst

Duplo

Esko

EFI

Ryobi About Global Printing Machine Market: With changing requirements of commercial printing, manufacturing of printing machines is slated to become more complex. Stringent environmental regulations are pressurizing the printing machine manufacturers towards optimizing the use of inks containing VOCs.

In 2017 and beyond, the demand for offset lithography machines will be the highest, compared to other product-types, in the global market. With respect to digital printing machines, offset lithography machines offer competitive advantage across multiple parameters. Firstly, the interfacial surface properties of offset lithography machines make the printing surfaces ink-absorbent and the non-printing surfaces of the machine ink-repellent. This saves additional costs on maintenance, which makes it the most economical printing machine in the global market. Furthermore, provisions for quality control and efficiency of sub-machineries such as dampening system and ink system enable high-quality, consistent printing through a lithographic process. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Printing Machine Market

The global Printing Machine market was valued at USD 16600 in 2020 and will reach USD 19030 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period 2021-2027. Segment by Types:

Web offset lithography

Flexography

Gravure

Others Segment by Applications:

Clothing/Garment

Paper

Display

Technical textiles