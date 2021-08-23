Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems Market – Business Growth Outlook 2021-2027: Top Industry Trends & Opportunities, Regional Segmentation Analysis

Global “Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems Market” report presents a pin-point breakdown of existing top players and upcoming competitors with their SWOT analysis, revenue share and production by regions. Growth strategies adopted by these companies are studied in detail in the report. The report also includes several valuable information on the Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems market, derived from various industrial sources. The Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems market report offers enabling technologies, key trends with the impact of Covid-19 on industry.

Top Key Players of Global Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems Market Are:

Denso Corp

Delphi Automotive Plc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Magneti Marelli S.P.A

Ti Automotive Inc.

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Lucas TVS Ltd.

Edelbrock LLC

MSD Ignition About Global Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems Market: Automotive fuel delivery injection systems are considered as a sustainable means to reduce carbon emissions. By achieving the perfect balance between fuel and air mixture, these systems manage the fuel delivery efficiently, controlling the emission of hazardous gasses from unburnt fuel and optimizing the mileage of the vehicle.

The growing demand for advanced automotive fuel delivery and injection systems that are low on maintenance with simple design yet higher efficacy, on account of the rising preference for hybrid electric vehicles and automobiles that run on compressed natural gas (CNG), has attracted a great deal of investments in research and development activities. This factor is anticipated to bring in significant growth to this market in the near future. Along with this, the commercialization of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles is also expected to fuel the demand for these systems over the next few years. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems Market

The global Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems market was valued at USD 19770 in 2020 and will reach USD 23200 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027. Segment by Types:

Throttle Body Fuel Injector

Direct Fuel Injector

Sequential Fuel Injector

Port Fuel Injector Segment by Applications:

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle