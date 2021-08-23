Blanket Aerogel Market Key Drivers, Research Objectives 2021-2027: Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Size, Share with Forecast

Global “Blanket Aerogel Market” report presents a pin-point breakdown of existing top players and upcoming competitors with their SWOT analysis, revenue share and production by regions. Growth strategies adopted by these companies are studied in detail in the report. The report also includes several valuable information on the Blanket Aerogel market, derived from various industrial sources. The Blanket Aerogel market report offers enabling technologies, key trends with the impact of Covid-19 on industry.

Top Key Players of Global Blanket Aerogel Market Are:

Aspen Aerogel

Cabot Corporation

Svenska Aerogel AB

Acoustiblok UK

Active Aerogels

Airglass AB

DuPont

Nano High-Tech

American Aerogel Corporation

JIOS Aerogel Corporation

BASF SE

Aerogel Technologies LLC About Global Blanket Aerogel Market: Aerogel is the lightest mesoporous solid material present on Earth. It is derived by the replacement of liquid component of gel with a gas. It comprises an interconnected nanostructure network with a minimum porosity of 50%. Aerogels are extremely porous and have low thermal conductivity that make them ideal insulation materials.

In general, aerogels are available in several forms such as blankets, particles/powders, panels, and blocks among others. Among all, blankets are the most commonly used form of aerogels, owing to its ease of handling. Blankets are formed with the combination of silica aerogels and flexible fibers. In case of piping insulations, blankets are convenient for wrapping oil refinery pipes with suitable sheets. The market for blanket aerogel have witnessed tremendous growth in the European region. Eco-friendly initiatives taken by the government and growing concerns about vehicle ambience are the significant factors driving the growth of the European blanket aerogels market. However, high cost of production has hampered the growth of the blanket aerogels market in Europe. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Blanket Aerogel Market

The global Blanket Aerogel market was valued at USD 259.5 in 2020 and will reach USD 802.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027. Segment by Types:

Below 5 Millimeters Thicknesses

5-8 Millimeters Thicknesses

Above 8 Millimeters Thicknesses Segment by Applications:

Building insulation

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Automotive

Healthcare

Chemical

Electronics

Apparel