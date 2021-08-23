CFRP Market -Rising Status of Top Key Players with Global Opportunities, Business Size with Expansion Plans Forecast to 2021-2027

Global “CFRP Market” report presents a pin-point breakdown of existing top players and upcoming competitors with their SWOT analysis, revenue share and production by regions. Growth strategies adopted by these companies are studied in detail in the report. The report also includes several valuable information on the CFRP market, derived from various industrial sources. The CFRP market report offers enabling technologies, key trends with the impact of Covid-19 on industry.

Top Key Players of Global CFRP Market Are:

Cytec Industries Inc.

DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd

SGL Carbon SE

Teijin Limited.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. About Global CFRP Market: CFRP are composite materials made through infusion of a resin and a carbon fiber reinforcement. They offer high weight savings, increased tensile strength, fatigue resistance, impact resistance and durability which make them ideal for use in diversified industrial applications. CFRP products are increasingly substituting metals in various automotive applications, primarily to reduce fuel consumption. They are used in manufacturing of tennis racquets, aerospace & automotive components, protective helmets, blades for wind turbines, molding compounds, plates for building & construction and imaging equipment structures. These materials can be used as a chemical or water purifier owing to carbon being a powerful absorbent.

CFRP products offer higher weight saving and thus a better fuel economy than the traditional materials such as steel and aluminum. Vehicle manufacturers are obliged to reduce the average energy consumption of vehicles, and this goal can be met using lightweight products. In addition, increased demands for eco-friendly and low VOCs products in vehicles enhance the need for CFRP products in automotive industry. Market Analysis and Insights: Global CFRP Market

The global CFRP market was valued at USD 15050 in 2020 and will reach USD 19720 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Thermosetting

Thermoplastic Segment by Applications:

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Turbines

Automotive

Sports Equipment

Building & Construction

Molding Compounds