Automotive OEM Coatings Market Sizing Forecast with Share, Segmentation Analysis by Types, Applications and Regions, Future Prospects and Growth Potential 2021-2027

Top Key Players of Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market Are:

BASF

Evonik

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

AkzoNobel

Sherwin-Williams Company

Covestro AG

Arkema SA

Beckers Group

Berger Paints India Limited

Eastman

Clariant AG

Royal DSM

Lord Corporation About Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market: Automotive coatings are used to coat the surfaces of automobiles and exemplify the futuristic technologies, which are capable of manufacturing durable surfaces, maximizing overall efficiency while meeting environmental norms. Moreover, they enhance the overall durability and appearance of a vehicle and also safeguard it from UV radiation, extreme temperature, and foreign particles. This report study the automotive OEM coatings

The global automotive OEM coatings market is segmented based on type, vehicle type, and geography. The type segment is categorized into solvent-borne, waterborne, powdered, and others. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and others. The light commercial vehicles segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market

The global Automotive OEM Coatings market was valued at USD 10280 in 2020 and will reach USD 12560 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Solvent-Borne

Waterborne

Powdered Segment by Applications:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles