Global Research report on Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Market Size Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2027

The research covers the current Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of TOP KEY PLAYERS/MANUFACTURERS:

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Boeing

IAI

Da-Jiang

Parrot SA

3D Robotics, Inc

AeroVironment

YAMAHA

Zerotech

AscTec

Xaircraft

Brief Description of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Market:

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) is an aircraft system without a human pilot aboard, commonly known as a drone and also referred by several other names. Unmanned Aircraft Systems can be remote controlled aircraft or fly autonomously based on pre-programmed flight plans or more complex dynamic automation systems, they can be used both for wild land firefighting and civilian fields.

Drones are remarkable devices. They can hover in midair, do back flips and spins; they can maneuver smoothly and precisely through small spaces or in concert with other drones; and they can do all this while carrying things like a stabilized video camera and a multitude of other technologies on board. The extent of their versatility is what makes them a viable option for a number of different tasks. Drones can be deployed as weapons in far-away wars, or can help reinvent the way humanitarian aid is provided. Drones can help advance scientific research, or can perform tracking and monitoring and surveillance work. Drones could revolutionize the way humans do certain work or even perform dangerous tasks, but they could also encroach on the core values of a free and democratic society. Drones have unique capabilities and are very flexible in terms of the tasks they can perform, which is what is making them a desirable alternative to manned flights.

The data which statistics in this report do not contain large drones used for fighting or bombardment. Because national secret is involved and most of these kinds UAS is very expensive although their number is small.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market

The global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market was valued at USD 4790.1 in 2020 and will reach USD 6680.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2027.

Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Scope and Market Size

The global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

By the product type, the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales market is primarily split into:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

By the end users/application, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales market report covers the following segments:

Commercial

Military

Consumer

Others

The key regions covered in the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents with Major Points:

Detailed TOC of Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Market Research Report 2021-2027, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales

1.2 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Segment by Type

1.3 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Segment by Application

1.4 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Industry

1.6 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Market Trends

2 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Business

7 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.5 Europe Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.6 Asia Pacific Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.7 Latin America Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

