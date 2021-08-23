Plasma Fractionation Market to Reach $38.65 Billion by 2026; Role of Plasma Fractionation in Covid-19 Treatment Will Bode Well for the Market, saysFortune Business Insights™

Market Overview:

The global plasma fractionation market size is projected to reach USD 38.65 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing research activities associated with plasma fractionation and its use in the treatment of critical diseases will bode well for the companies operating in the market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Plasma Fractionation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Albumin, Immunoglobulin (Intravenous Immunoglobulin and Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin), Coagulation Factors, Protease Inhibitors and Others), By Application (Immunology & Neurology, Hematology, Critical Care, Pulmonology and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics,), and Geography Forecast 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 24.07 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

COVID-19 Impact

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Plasma fractionation is the process of separation of various blood components for research as well as treatment and diagnosis processes. It involves the separation of several essential proteins from the blood through processes such as cryo-precipitation and ethanol fractionation. The proteins derived from plasma fractionation play a huge role in the treatment as well as diagnosis of several diseases. A few of the proteins that are extracted from the blood include thrombin, fibrinogen, and prothrombin complex. The increasing investment in the research and development of plasma fractionation will emerge in favor of the growth of the overall plasma fractionation market in the coming years. The presence of several large scale companies will prove beneficial for the market in the coming years. The increasing use of plasma proteins in the treatment of severe diseases and complex treatment procedures will create several growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Increasing Use of Plasma Fractionation in Covid-19 Related Research Activities Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall plasma fractionation market in recent years. It discusses the major strategies adopted by large scale companies on the growth of the market. The coronavirus outbreak has created a sense of urgency among healthcare professionals to develop vaccines through newer methods. Several studies have indicated that the use of plasma fractionation can be hugely beneficial in the treatment of Covid-19. In March 2020, one of the renowned hospitals in Houston, US, announced that it has used plasma fractionation in the treatment of coronavirus. It became the first institution in the country to make use of plasma fractionation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The plasma from the blood of a person who recovered from the coronavirus was used for the treatment of another patient suffering from the virus. Plasma fractionation can potentially emerge as an effective treatment option to combat the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. This will present several opportunities for the companies operating in the healthcare industry.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Research Activities Associated with Plasma Fractionation Will Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant. The increasing research activities associated with the use of plasma fractionation in the treatment of critical diseases will aid the growth of the market in this region.As of 2018, the plasma fractionation market in North America was worth USD 10.08billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in Asia Pacific will witness considerable growth owing to increasing adoption of plasm fractionation techniques in several healthcare institutes across the countries such as China and India.

List of companies profiled in the report:

CSL

Baxter

Kedrion S.p.A.

Octapharma

Grifols, S.A.

Biotest AG

Shire

LFB

Other prominent players

Industry Developments:

September 2019: Bio pharma announced that it has opened an innovative fractionator in Bila Tserkva.

October 2018: Shire announced the launch of a new plasma fractionation facility in Georgia with the aim of expanding rare disease drugs portfolio.

