Tantalum Tube Sales Market Size Forecast Segmented by Analysis, CAGR, Regions, Manufactures, types and Applications by 360 Research report

Tantalum was discovered in 1802 by A.G. Ekeberg in Uppsala, Sweden. Tantalum is a shiny, silvery color metal which is heavy, dense, malleable and ductile when pure.

Global Tantalum Tube Sales Market Report 2021-2027

TOP KEY PLAYERS/MANUFACTURERS:

H.C. Starck

Global Advanced Metals

PLANSEE

Ningxia Orient

Western Metal

Vascotube

Changsha South

Zhuzhou Jiabang

ATI Metal

Stanford Advanced Materials

Baoji Zhongpu

Admat

Firmetal

Brief Description of Tantalum Tube Sales:

Tantalum was discovered in 1802 by A.G. Ekeberg in Uppsala, Sweden. Tantalum is a shiny, silvery color metal which is heavy, dense, malleable and ductile when pure. It is found in small quantities in minerals (generally in conjunction with niobium), and is isolated by conversion to the oxide and then the fluoro-complex, K2TaF7, from which the pure metal is obtained by electrolysis. Tantalum is extremely corrosion resistant due to the formation of an oxide film, and is also resistant to acid attack (with the exception of HF). It will react with fused alkalis and a variety of non-metals at elevated temperatures.

Tantalum can be used as a replacement for platinum for laboratory apparatus which has to have good corrosion resistance, and the metal is also used within the chemical industry for similar reasons. The fluids in the human body do not react with the metal and, hence, it is used for surgical implants without rejection. Other applications include the use of tantalum carbide in cemented carbides which are used as cutting tools. The pure metal is used in the electronics industry in the manufacture of various types of electronic equipment (e.g. rectifiers, capacitors, lamp filaments, etc.). Tantalum is also used in vacuum systems as it has a high absorption rate for residual gases. It is also used as an alloying element with, for example, nickel and molybdenum, to produce alloys which have good corrosion resistance, strength and ductility.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Tantalum Tube Market

The global Tantalum Tube market was valued at USD 114.1 in 2020 and will reach USD 138.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2022-2027.

Global Tantalum Tube Scope and Market Size

The global Tantalum Tube market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

By the product type, the Tantalum Tube Sales market is primarily split into:

Ta Tube

Ta-2.5W Tube

Ta-10W Tube

Others

By the end users/application, Tantalum Tube Sales market report covers the following segments:

Chemical

Aerospace & Military

Machinery

Others

The key regions covered in the Tantalum Tube Sales market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents with Major Points:

Detailed TOC of Global Tantalum Tube Sales Market Research Report 2021-2027, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Tantalum Tube Sales Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tantalum Tube Sales

1.2 Tantalum Tube Sales Segment by Type

1.3 Tantalum Tube Sales Segment by Application

1.4 Global Tantalum Tube Sales Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Tantalum Tube Sales Industry

1.6 Tantalum Tube Sales Market Trends

2 Global Tantalum Tube Sales Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Tantalum Tube Sales Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Tantalum Tube Sales Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Tantalum Tube Sales Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Tantalum Tube Sales Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Tantalum Tube Sales Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Tantalum Tube Sales Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Tantalum Tube Sales Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Tantalum Tube Sales Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global Tantalum Tube Sales Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America Tantalum Tube Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Tantalum Tube Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Tantalum Tube Sales Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Tantalum Tube Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Tantalum Tube Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Tantalum Tube Sales Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Tantalum Tube Sales Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Tantalum Tube Sales Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Tantalum Tube Sales Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Tantalum Tube Sales Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Tantalum Tube Sales Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Tantalum Tube Sales Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Tantalum Tube Sales Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global Tantalum Tube Sales Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Tantalum Tube Sales Business

7 Tantalum Tube Sales Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Tantalum Tube Sales Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Tantalum Tube Sales Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Tantalum Tube Sales Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Tantalum Tube Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.5 Europe Tantalum Tube Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.6 Asia Pacific Tantalum Tube Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.7 Latin America Tantalum Tube Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Tantalum Tube Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

