United States Online Video Platform Market: Trends, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Industry Growth Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Online Video Platform Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the United States online video platform market size is currently witnessing strong growth.

Online video platform (OVP) refers to a video hosting provider combined with a live streaming platform that allows users to upload, share, convert, manage, track, record, store, playback, and monetize video content online. These contents are usually uploaded through a hosting service website and application program interface (API), using software that enables adaptive streaming on various devices, such as mobile and desktop. OVP follows several models, including software as a service (SaaS) business and user-generated content (UGC) that are used to communicate, teach, and entertain the consumers.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The United States online video platform market is majorly driven by the rising popularity of digital video content and the significant spending capacity of consumers on paid video streaming platforms in the country. Additionally, the establishment of advanced wireless telecom networks and the easy internet accessibility are further supporting the market growth.

Moreover, the increasing trend of designing video-based business and marketing content to attract and increase brand awareness among consumers is acting as another growth-inducing factor. The mass outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positively influenced the OVP market in the country as lockdown restrictions imposed by the Government facilitated audience to shift to online video platforms for creating and viewing online content rather than going out to multiplexes or any other public places. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market across the country. Looking forward, IMARC group the market is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Model Type:

UGC Model

DIY Model

SaaS Model

Market Breakup by Application:

Media & Entertainment Industry

Enterprises

Others

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Software

Services

Market Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Competitive Landscape :

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

