United States Aluminum Extrusion Market: Industry Analysis, Size 2021, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Aluminum Extrusion Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the United States aluminum extrusion market size is currently witnessing moderate growth. the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Aluminum extrusion involves melting and transforming aluminum alloy bars into an elongated material. It provides ductility, recyclability, electrical and thermal conductivity, and can be customized depending on end users’ requirements. As a result, it is employed in automotive, electrical, durables, transportation, and construction industries across the United States.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The key players operating in the US are focused on introducing product innovations to enhance efficiency. This represents one of the key factors stimulating the market growth. Moreover, there is a considerable rise in the use of aluminum extrusion in the automotive industry to minimize the overall weight of vehicles, improve their fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. This, along with the rising sales of vehicles, is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, due to the imposition of green building standards, extruded aluminum is widely utilized in designing doors, windows, and panel in the country.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Mill Finished

Anodized

Powder Coated

Breakup by Alloy Type:

1000 Series Aluminum Alloy

2000 Series Aluminum Alloy

3000 Series Aluminum Alloy

5000 Series Aluminum Alloy

6000 Series Aluminum Alloy

7000 Series Aluminum Alloy

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Building and Construction

Transportation

Machinery and Equipment

Consumer Durables

Electrical

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

