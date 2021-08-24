United States Metal Casting Market Report 2020, Growth, Outlook, Key Players Analysis and forecast by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Metal Casting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the United States metal casting market size is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market is expected to exhibit steady growth during 2020-2025.

Metal casting involves pouring hot liquid metal into a mold with a cavity or hollow cutout of the desired shape. It is used in railroads, internal combustion engines, pipes and oil fittings, and mining and oilfield machinery. Presently, it has gained immense traction across the United States to manufacture complex-shaped objects at a lower price than other manufacturing processes.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

United States Metal Casting Market Trends:

The resurgence of manufacturing activities, along with the extensive utilization in the construction sector, represents one of the major factors stimulating the market growth in the US. Besides this, metal casting is employed in the manufacturing of aircraft, home appliances and surgical equipment as it assists in improving energy efficiency and lowering the overall cost of production. Furthermore, due to rising environmental concerns, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) has imposed various restrictions to minimize emission levels in power plants. Consequently, automotive equipment manufacturers operating in the country are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to launch new products and create perfect defect-free castings.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

NEMAK SAB de CV

GF Casting Solutions AG

Dynacast Ltd, Ryobi Limited

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Endurance Technologies Limited

Ahresty Corporation

Gibbs (Koch Enterprises Inc.)

Aisin Automotive Casting

LLC

MINO Industry USA, Inc

Thyssenkrupp AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd

Breakup by Process:

Gravity Casting

High-Pressure Die Casting (HPDC)

Low-Pressure Die Casting (LPDC)

Sand Casting

Breakup by Material Type:

Aluminum

Cast Iron

Magnesium

Zinc

Others

Breakup by Components:

Alloy Wheel

Battery Housing

Clutch Casing

Cross Car Beam

Crank Case

Cylinder Head

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Electric and Hybrid Type:

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Breakup by Application:

Body Assemblies

Engine Parts

Transmission Parts

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

