States Automotive Lumber Adjustor Market Analysis and Upcoming Trend by 2027| Alfmeier Praezision (Germany), Brose Fahrzeugteile (Germany), Ficosa International (Spain)

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Automotive Magnet market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Automotive Magnet Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Automotive Magnet market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Automotive Magnet market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Automotive Magnet market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Automotive Magnet market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Automotive Magnet market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Automotive Magnet market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Automotive Magnet market.

Automotive Magnet Market Leading Players: Murata Manufacturing (Japan), Hitachi Metals (Japan), Aichi Steel (Japan), Aarnika (India), C.I.TAKIRON (Japan), Daido Electronics (Japan), Dexerials (Japan), MAGNEX (Japan), MAGPROST (Japan), MagX (Japan), MARUWA (Japan), MATE (Japan), Nagoya Denki (Japan), NAPAC (Japan), Nippon Ceramic (Japan), Ryoka Sangyo (Japan), Seiko Instruments (Japan), Shin-Etsu Chemical (Japan), Taiyo Yuden (Japan), TDK (Japan), Tokyo Ferrite (Japan), Tsuchiya (Japan)

Product Type:

Man-Made Magnets

Permanent Magnets

By Application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles



Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Automotive Magnet market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Automotive Magnet market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Automotive Magnet market?

• How will the global Automotive Magnet market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Automotive Magnet market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Magnet Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Magnet Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Man-Made Magnets

1.2.3 Permanent Magnets

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Magnet Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Magnet Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Magnet Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automotive Magnet Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automotive Magnet, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Automotive Magnet Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Magnet Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automotive Magnet Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Automotive Magnet Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Magnet Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Magnet Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Automotive Magnet Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Magnet Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automotive Magnet Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Magnet Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Magnet Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Automotive Magnet Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Automotive Magnet Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Magnet Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Automotive Magnet Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Magnet Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Automotive Magnet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automotive Magnet Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automotive Magnet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Magnet Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Magnet Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Magnet Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Automotive Magnet Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Magnet Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Magnet Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Automotive Magnet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Magnet Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Magnet Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Magnet Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Automotive Magnet Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Automotive Magnet Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Magnet Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Magnet Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Automotive Magnet Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Automotive Magnet Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Magnet Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Magnet Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Magnet Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Automotive Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Automotive Magnet Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Automotive Magnet Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Automotive Magnet Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Automotive Magnet Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Automotive Magnet Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Automotive Magnet Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Automotive Magnet Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Automotive Magnet Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Automotive Magnet Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Automotive Magnet Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Automotive Magnet Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Automotive Magnet Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Automotive Magnet Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Automotive Magnet Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Automotive Magnet Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Automotive Magnet Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Automotive Magnet Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Automotive Magnet Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Automotive Magnet Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Automotive Magnet Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Automotive Magnet Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Automotive Magnet Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automotive Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Magnet Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Magnet Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Magnet Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Magnet Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automotive Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automotive Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automotive Magnet Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Automotive Magnet Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automotive Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Magnet Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Magnet Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Magnet Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Magnet Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Murata Manufacturing (Japan)

12.1.1 Murata Manufacturing (Japan) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Murata Manufacturing (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Murata Manufacturing (Japan) Automotive Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Murata Manufacturing (Japan) Automotive Magnet Products Offered

12.1.5 Murata Manufacturing (Japan) Recent Development

12.2 Hitachi Metals (Japan)

12.2.1 Hitachi Metals (Japan) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hitachi Metals (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Hitachi Metals (Japan) Automotive Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Hitachi Metals (Japan) Automotive Magnet Products Offered

12.2.5 Hitachi Metals (Japan) Recent Development

12.3 Aichi Steel (Japan)

12.3.1 Aichi Steel (Japan) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Aichi Steel (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Aichi Steel (Japan) Automotive Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Aichi Steel (Japan) Automotive Magnet Products Offered

12.3.5 Aichi Steel (Japan) Recent Development

12.4 Aarnika (India)

12.4.1 Aarnika (India) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Aarnika (India) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Aarnika (India) Automotive Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Aarnika (India) Automotive Magnet Products Offered

12.4.5 Aarnika (India) Recent Development

12.5 C.I.TAKIRON (Japan)

12.5.1 C.I.TAKIRON (Japan) Corporation Information

12.5.2 C.I.TAKIRON (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 C.I.TAKIRON (Japan) Automotive Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 C.I.TAKIRON (Japan) Automotive Magnet Products Offered

12.5.5 C.I.TAKIRON (Japan) Recent Development

12.6 Daido Electronics (Japan)

12.6.1 Daido Electronics (Japan) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Daido Electronics (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Daido Electronics (Japan) Automotive Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Daido Electronics (Japan) Automotive Magnet Products Offered

12.6.5 Daido Electronics (Japan) Recent Development

12.7 Dexerials (Japan)

12.7.1 Dexerials (Japan) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Dexerials (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Dexerials (Japan) Automotive Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Dexerials (Japan) Automotive Magnet Products Offered

12.7.5 Dexerials (Japan) Recent Development

12.8 MAGNEX (Japan)

12.8.1 MAGNEX (Japan) Corporation Information

12.8.2 MAGNEX (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 MAGNEX (Japan) Automotive Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 MAGNEX (Japan) Automotive Magnet Products Offered

12.8.5 MAGNEX (Japan) Recent Development

12.9 MAGPROST (Japan)

12.9.1 MAGPROST (Japan) Corporation Information

12.9.2 MAGPROST (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 MAGPROST (Japan) Automotive Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 MAGPROST (Japan) Automotive Magnet Products Offered

12.9.5 MAGPROST (Japan) Recent Development

12.10 MagX (Japan)

12.10.1 MagX (Japan) Corporation Information

12.10.2 MagX (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 MagX (Japan) Automotive Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 MagX (Japan) Automotive Magnet Products Offered

12.10.5 MagX (Japan) Recent Development

12.11 Murata Manufacturing (Japan)

12.11.1 Murata Manufacturing (Japan) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Murata Manufacturing (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Murata Manufacturing (Japan) Automotive Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Murata Manufacturing (Japan) Automotive Magnet Products Offered

12.11.5 Murata Manufacturing (Japan) Recent Development

12.12 MATE (Japan)

12.12.1 MATE (Japan) Corporation Information

12.12.2 MATE (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 MATE (Japan) Automotive Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 MATE (Japan) Products Offered

12.12.5 MATE (Japan) Recent Development

12.13 Nagoya Denki (Japan)

12.13.1 Nagoya Denki (Japan) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nagoya Denki (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Nagoya Denki (Japan) Automotive Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Nagoya Denki (Japan) Products Offered

12.13.5 Nagoya Denki (Japan) Recent Development

12.14 NAPAC (Japan)

12.14.1 NAPAC (Japan) Corporation Information

12.14.2 NAPAC (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 NAPAC (Japan) Automotive Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 NAPAC (Japan) Products Offered

12.14.5 NAPAC (Japan) Recent Development

12.15 Nippon Ceramic (Japan)

12.15.1 Nippon Ceramic (Japan) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Nippon Ceramic (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Nippon Ceramic (Japan) Automotive Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Nippon Ceramic (Japan) Products Offered

12.15.5 Nippon Ceramic (Japan) Recent Development

12.16 Ryoka Sangyo (Japan)

12.16.1 Ryoka Sangyo (Japan) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Ryoka Sangyo (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Ryoka Sangyo (Japan) Automotive Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Ryoka Sangyo (Japan) Products Offered

12.16.5 Ryoka Sangyo (Japan) Recent Development

12.17 Seiko Instruments (Japan)

12.17.1 Seiko Instruments (Japan) Corporation Information

12.17.2 Seiko Instruments (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Seiko Instruments (Japan) Automotive Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Seiko Instruments (Japan) Products Offered

12.17.5 Seiko Instruments (Japan) Recent Development

12.18 Shin-Etsu Chemical (Japan)

12.18.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical (Japan) Corporation Information

12.18.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical (Japan) Automotive Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical (Japan) Products Offered

12.18.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical (Japan) Recent Development

12.19 Taiyo Yuden (Japan)

12.19.1 Taiyo Yuden (Japan) Corporation Information

12.19.2 Taiyo Yuden (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Taiyo Yuden (Japan) Automotive Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Taiyo Yuden (Japan) Products Offered

12.19.5 Taiyo Yuden (Japan) Recent Development

12.20 TDK (Japan)

12.20.1 TDK (Japan) Corporation Information

12.20.2 TDK (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 TDK (Japan) Automotive Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 TDK (Japan) Products Offered

12.20.5 TDK (Japan) Recent Development

12.21 Tokyo Ferrite (Japan)

12.21.1 Tokyo Ferrite (Japan) Corporation Information

12.21.2 Tokyo Ferrite (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Tokyo Ferrite (Japan) Automotive Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Tokyo Ferrite (Japan) Products Offered

12.21.5 Tokyo Ferrite (Japan) Recent Development

12.22 Tsuchiya (Japan)

12.22.1 Tsuchiya (Japan) Corporation Information

12.22.2 Tsuchiya (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Tsuchiya (Japan) Automotive Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Tsuchiya (Japan) Products Offered

12.22.5 Tsuchiya (Japan) Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Automotive Magnet Industry Trends

13.2 Automotive Magnet Market Drivers

13.3 Automotive Magnet Market Challenges

13.4 Automotive Magnet Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive Magnet Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

