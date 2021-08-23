States Automotive Sun Gear Market Share and Trend by 2027| Linamar (Canada), Musashi Seimitsu Industry (Japan), KHK Gears (Japan)

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Automotive Sunroof Parts market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Automotive Sunroof Parts Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Automotive Sunroof Parts market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Automotive Sunroof Parts market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Automotive Sunroof Parts market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Automotive Sunroof Parts market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Automotive Sunroof Parts market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Automotive Sunroof Parts market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Automotive Sunroof Parts market.

Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Leading Players: Magna International (Canada), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Benteler Deutschland (Germany), Hitachi Chemical (Japan), Webasto (Germany), Fuyao Glass Industry Group (China), DURA Automotive Systems (USA), Shiloh Industries (USA), Strattec Security (USA), OTTO FUCHS (Germany), ACS Iberica (Spain), Gestamp Automocion (Spain), Guardian Industries (USA)

Product Type:



Sunroof Wind Deflectors

Sunroof Handle

Sunroof Seal

Others Automotive Sunroof Parts

By Application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles



Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Automotive Sunroof Parts market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Automotive Sunroof Parts market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Automotive Sunroof Parts market?

• How will the global Automotive Sunroof Parts market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Automotive Sunroof Parts market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Sunroof Wind Deflectors

1.2.3 Sunroof Handle

1.2.4 Sunroof Seal

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Automotive Sunroof Parts Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Automotive Sunroof Parts Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Automotive Sunroof Parts Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Automotive Sunroof Parts Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Trends

2.3.2 Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Drivers

2.3.3 Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Challenges

2.3.4 Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Sunroof Parts Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Sunroof Parts Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Sunroof Parts Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Sunroof Parts Revenue

3.4 Global Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Sunroof Parts Revenue in 2020

3.5 Automotive Sunroof Parts Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Automotive Sunroof Parts Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Automotive Sunroof Parts Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Automotive Sunroof Parts Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Parts Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Sunroof Parts Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Automotive Sunroof Parts Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Parts Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automotive Sunroof Parts Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sunroof Parts Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Magna International (Canada)

11.1.1 Magna International (Canada) Company Details

11.1.2 Magna International (Canada) Business Overview

11.1.3 Magna International (Canada) Automotive Sunroof Parts Introduction

11.1.4 Magna International (Canada) Revenue in Automotive Sunroof Parts Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Magna International (Canada) Recent Development

11.2 Aisin Seiki (Japan)

11.2.1 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Company Details

11.2.2 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Business Overview

11.2.3 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Automotive Sunroof Parts Introduction

11.2.4 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Sunroof Parts Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Recent Development

11.3 Benteler Deutschland (Germany)

11.3.1 Benteler Deutschland (Germany) Company Details

11.3.2 Benteler Deutschland (Germany) Business Overview

11.3.3 Benteler Deutschland (Germany) Automotive Sunroof Parts Introduction

11.3.4 Benteler Deutschland (Germany) Revenue in Automotive Sunroof Parts Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Benteler Deutschland (Germany) Recent Development

11.4 Hitachi Chemical (Japan)

11.4.1 Hitachi Chemical (Japan) Company Details

11.4.2 Hitachi Chemical (Japan) Business Overview

11.4.3 Hitachi Chemical (Japan) Automotive Sunroof Parts Introduction

11.4.4 Hitachi Chemical (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Sunroof Parts Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Hitachi Chemical (Japan) Recent Development

11.5 Webasto (Germany)

11.5.1 Webasto (Germany) Company Details

11.5.2 Webasto (Germany) Business Overview

11.5.3 Webasto (Germany) Automotive Sunroof Parts Introduction

11.5.4 Webasto (Germany) Revenue in Automotive Sunroof Parts Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Webasto (Germany) Recent Development

11.6 Fuyao Glass Industry Group (China)

11.6.1 Fuyao Glass Industry Group (China) Company Details

11.6.2 Fuyao Glass Industry Group (China) Business Overview

11.6.3 Fuyao Glass Industry Group (China) Automotive Sunroof Parts Introduction

11.6.4 Fuyao Glass Industry Group (China) Revenue in Automotive Sunroof Parts Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Fuyao Glass Industry Group (China) Recent Development

11.7 DURA Automotive Systems (USA)

11.7.1 DURA Automotive Systems (USA) Company Details

11.7.2 DURA Automotive Systems (USA) Business Overview

11.7.3 DURA Automotive Systems (USA) Automotive Sunroof Parts Introduction

11.7.4 DURA Automotive Systems (USA) Revenue in Automotive Sunroof Parts Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 DURA Automotive Systems (USA) Recent Development

11.8 Shiloh Industries (USA)

11.8.1 Shiloh Industries (USA) Company Details

11.8.2 Shiloh Industries (USA) Business Overview

11.8.3 Shiloh Industries (USA) Automotive Sunroof Parts Introduction

11.8.4 Shiloh Industries (USA) Revenue in Automotive Sunroof Parts Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Shiloh Industries (USA) Recent Development

11.9 Strattec Security (USA)

11.9.1 Strattec Security (USA) Company Details

11.9.2 Strattec Security (USA) Business Overview

11.9.3 Strattec Security (USA) Automotive Sunroof Parts Introduction

11.9.4 Strattec Security (USA) Revenue in Automotive Sunroof Parts Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Strattec Security (USA) Recent Development

11.10 OTTO FUCHS (Germany)

11.10.1 OTTO FUCHS (Germany) Company Details

11.10.2 OTTO FUCHS (Germany) Business Overview

11.10.3 OTTO FUCHS (Germany) Automotive Sunroof Parts Introduction

11.10.4 OTTO FUCHS (Germany) Revenue in Automotive Sunroof Parts Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 OTTO FUCHS (Germany) Recent Development

11.11 ACS Iberica (Spain)

11.11.1 ACS Iberica (Spain) Company Details

11.11.2 ACS Iberica (Spain) Business Overview

11.11.3 ACS Iberica (Spain) Automotive Sunroof Parts Introduction

11.11.4 ACS Iberica (Spain) Revenue in Automotive Sunroof Parts Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 ACS Iberica (Spain) Recent Development

11.12 Gestamp Automocion (Spain)

11.12.1 Gestamp Automocion (Spain) Company Details

11.12.2 Gestamp Automocion (Spain) Business Overview

11.12.3 Gestamp Automocion (Spain) Automotive Sunroof Parts Introduction

11.12.4 Gestamp Automocion (Spain) Revenue in Automotive Sunroof Parts Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Gestamp Automocion (Spain) Recent Development

11.13 Guardian Industries (USA)

11.13.1 Guardian Industries (USA) Company Details

11.13.2 Guardian Industries (USA) Business Overview

11.13.3 Guardian Industries (USA) Automotive Sunroof Parts Introduction

11.13.4 Guardian Industries (USA) Revenue in Automotive Sunroof Parts Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Guardian Industries (USA) Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

