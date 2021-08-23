Quarter-Turn Valve Market Outlook, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast Report 2027 | Pentair Ltd (Switzerland), Flowserve Corporation (U.S.), Emerson Electric (U.S.)

“

The report titled Global Quarter-Turn Valve Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Quarter-Turn Valve market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Quarter-Turn Valve market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Quarter-Turn Valve market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Quarter-Turn Valve market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Quarter-Turn Valve report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Quarter-Turn Valve report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Quarter-Turn Valve market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Quarter-Turn Valve market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Quarter-Turn Valve market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Quarter-Turn Valve market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Quarter-Turn Valve market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Pentair Ltd (Switzerland), Flowserve Corporation (U.S.), Emerson Electric (U.S.), FMC technologies (U.S.), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)

Market Segmentation by Product: Ball Type

Globe Type

Plug Type

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil & Gas

Chemical

Municipal

Power and Mining



The Quarter-Turn Valve Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Quarter-Turn Valve market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Quarter-Turn Valve market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Quarter-Turn Valve market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Quarter-Turn Valve industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Quarter-Turn Valve market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Quarter-Turn Valve market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Quarter-Turn Valve market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Quarter-Turn Valve Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ball Type

1.2.3 Globe Type

1.2.4 Plug Type

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Chemical

1.3.4 Municipal

1.3.5 Power and Mining

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Production

2.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Quarter-Turn Valve Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Quarter-Turn Valve Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Quarter-Turn Valve Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Quarter-Turn Valve Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Quarter-Turn Valve Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Quarter-Turn Valve Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Quarter-Turn Valve Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Quarter-Turn Valve Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Quarter-Turn Valve Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Quarter-Turn Valve Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Quarter-Turn Valve Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Quarter-Turn Valve Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Quarter-Turn Valve Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Quarter-Turn Valve Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Quarter-Turn Valve Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Quarter-Turn Valve Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Quarter-Turn Valve Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Quarter-Turn Valve Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Quarter-Turn Valve Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Quarter-Turn Valve Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Quarter-Turn Valve Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Quarter-Turn Valve Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Quarter-Turn Valve Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Quarter-Turn Valve Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Quarter-Turn Valve Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Quarter-Turn Valve Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Quarter-Turn Valve Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Quarter-Turn Valve Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Quarter-Turn Valve Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Quarter-Turn Valve Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Quarter-Turn Valve Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Quarter-Turn Valve Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Quarter-Turn Valve Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Quarter-Turn Valve Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Pentair Ltd (Switzerland)

12.1.1 Pentair Ltd (Switzerland) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Pentair Ltd (Switzerland) Overview

12.1.3 Pentair Ltd (Switzerland) Quarter-Turn Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Pentair Ltd (Switzerland) Quarter-Turn Valve Product Description

12.1.5 Pentair Ltd (Switzerland) Related Developments

12.2 Flowserve Corporation (U.S.)

12.2.1 Flowserve Corporation (U.S.) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Flowserve Corporation (U.S.) Overview

12.2.3 Flowserve Corporation (U.S.) Quarter-Turn Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Flowserve Corporation (U.S.) Quarter-Turn Valve Product Description

12.2.5 Flowserve Corporation (U.S.) Related Developments

12.3 Emerson Electric (U.S.)

12.3.1 Emerson Electric (U.S.) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Emerson Electric (U.S.) Overview

12.3.3 Emerson Electric (U.S.) Quarter-Turn Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Emerson Electric (U.S.) Quarter-Turn Valve Product Description

12.3.5 Emerson Electric (U.S.) Related Developments

12.4 FMC technologies (U.S.)

12.4.1 FMC technologies (U.S.) Corporation Information

12.4.2 FMC technologies (U.S.) Overview

12.4.3 FMC technologies (U.S.) Quarter-Turn Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 FMC technologies (U.S.) Quarter-Turn Valve Product Description

12.4.5 FMC technologies (U.S.) Related Developments

12.5 Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)

12.5.1 Alfa Laval AB (Sweden) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Alfa Laval AB (Sweden) Overview

12.5.3 Alfa Laval AB (Sweden) Quarter-Turn Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Alfa Laval AB (Sweden) Quarter-Turn Valve Product Description

12.5.5 Alfa Laval AB (Sweden) Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Quarter-Turn Valve Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Quarter-Turn Valve Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Quarter-Turn Valve Production Mode & Process

13.4 Quarter-Turn Valve Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Quarter-Turn Valve Sales Channels

13.4.2 Quarter-Turn Valve Distributors

13.5 Quarter-Turn Valve Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Quarter-Turn Valve Industry Trends

14.2 Quarter-Turn Valve Market Drivers

14.3 Quarter-Turn Valve Market Challenges

14.4 Quarter-Turn Valve Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Quarter-Turn Valve Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

