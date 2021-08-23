Recuperator Market Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Demand, Regional and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | Alfa Laval, Kelvion (GEA), SPX

“

The report titled Global Recuperator Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Recuperator market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Recuperator market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Recuperator market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Recuperator market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Recuperator report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Recuperator report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Recuperator market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Recuperator market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Recuperator market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Recuperator market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Recuperator market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Alfa Laval, Kelvion (GEA), SPX, IHI, Danfoss (Sondex), SPX-Flow, DOOSAN, API, KNM, Funke, Xylem, Thermowave, Hisaka, SWEP, LARSEN & TOUBRO, Accessen, THT, Hitachi Zosen, LANPEC, Siping ViEX, Beichen, Lanzhou LS, Defon, Ormandy, FL-HTEP

Market Segmentation by Product: Shell & Tube Type

Plate Type

Fin Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Petrochemical

Electric Power & Metallurgy

Shipbuilding Industry

Mechanical Industry

Central Heating



The Recuperator Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Recuperator market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Recuperator market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Recuperator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Recuperator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Recuperator market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Recuperator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Recuperator market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Recuperator Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Recuperator Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Shell & Tube Type

1.2.3 Plate Type

1.2.4 Fin Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Recuperator Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Petrochemical

1.3.3 Electric Power & Metallurgy

1.3.4 Shipbuilding Industry

1.3.5 Mechanical Industry

1.3.6 Central Heating

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Recuperator Production

2.1 Global Recuperator Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Recuperator Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Recuperator Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Recuperator Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Recuperator Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Recuperator Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Recuperator Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Recuperator Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Recuperator Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Recuperator Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Recuperator Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Recuperator Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Recuperator Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Recuperator Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Recuperator Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Recuperator Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Recuperator Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Recuperator Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Recuperator Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Recuperator Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Recuperator Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Recuperator Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Recuperator Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Recuperator Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Recuperator Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Recuperator Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Recuperator Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Recuperator Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Recuperator Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Recuperator Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Recuperator Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Recuperator Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Recuperator Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Recuperator Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Recuperator Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Recuperator Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Recuperator Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Recuperator Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Recuperator Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Recuperator Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Recuperator Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Recuperator Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Recuperator Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Recuperator Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Recuperator Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Recuperator Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Recuperator Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Recuperator Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Recuperator Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Recuperator Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Recuperator Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Recuperator Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Recuperator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Recuperator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Recuperator Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Recuperator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Recuperator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Recuperator Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Recuperator Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Recuperator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Recuperator Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Recuperator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Recuperator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Recuperator Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Recuperator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Recuperator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Recuperator Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Recuperator Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Recuperator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Recuperator Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Recuperator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Recuperator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Recuperator Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Recuperator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Recuperator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Recuperator Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Recuperator Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Recuperator Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Recuperator Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Recuperator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Recuperator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Recuperator Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Recuperator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Recuperator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Recuperator Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Recuperator Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Recuperator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Recuperator Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Recuperator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Recuperator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Recuperator Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Recuperator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Recuperator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Recuperator Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Recuperator Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Recuperator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Alfa Laval

12.1.1 Alfa Laval Corporation Information

12.1.2 Alfa Laval Overview

12.1.3 Alfa Laval Recuperator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Alfa Laval Recuperator Product Description

12.1.5 Alfa Laval Related Developments

12.2 Kelvion (GEA)

12.2.1 Kelvion (GEA) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kelvion (GEA) Overview

12.2.3 Kelvion (GEA) Recuperator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kelvion (GEA) Recuperator Product Description

12.2.5 Kelvion (GEA) Related Developments

12.3 SPX

12.3.1 SPX Corporation Information

12.3.2 SPX Overview

12.3.3 SPX Recuperator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 SPX Recuperator Product Description

12.3.5 SPX Related Developments

12.4 IHI

12.4.1 IHI Corporation Information

12.4.2 IHI Overview

12.4.3 IHI Recuperator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 IHI Recuperator Product Description

12.4.5 IHI Related Developments

12.5 Danfoss (Sondex)

12.5.1 Danfoss (Sondex) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Danfoss (Sondex) Overview

12.5.3 Danfoss (Sondex) Recuperator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Danfoss (Sondex) Recuperator Product Description

12.5.5 Danfoss (Sondex) Related Developments

12.6 SPX-Flow

12.6.1 SPX-Flow Corporation Information

12.6.2 SPX-Flow Overview

12.6.3 SPX-Flow Recuperator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 SPX-Flow Recuperator Product Description

12.6.5 SPX-Flow Related Developments

12.7 DOOSAN

12.7.1 DOOSAN Corporation Information

12.7.2 DOOSAN Overview

12.7.3 DOOSAN Recuperator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 DOOSAN Recuperator Product Description

12.7.5 DOOSAN Related Developments

12.8 API

12.8.1 API Corporation Information

12.8.2 API Overview

12.8.3 API Recuperator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 API Recuperator Product Description

12.8.5 API Related Developments

12.9 KNM

12.9.1 KNM Corporation Information

12.9.2 KNM Overview

12.9.3 KNM Recuperator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 KNM Recuperator Product Description

12.9.5 KNM Related Developments

12.10 Funke

12.10.1 Funke Corporation Information

12.10.2 Funke Overview

12.10.3 Funke Recuperator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Funke Recuperator Product Description

12.10.5 Funke Related Developments

12.11 Xylem

12.11.1 Xylem Corporation Information

12.11.2 Xylem Overview

12.11.3 Xylem Recuperator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Xylem Recuperator Product Description

12.11.5 Xylem Related Developments

12.12 Thermowave

12.12.1 Thermowave Corporation Information

12.12.2 Thermowave Overview

12.12.3 Thermowave Recuperator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Thermowave Recuperator Product Description

12.12.5 Thermowave Related Developments

12.13 Hisaka

12.13.1 Hisaka Corporation Information

12.13.2 Hisaka Overview

12.13.3 Hisaka Recuperator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Hisaka Recuperator Product Description

12.13.5 Hisaka Related Developments

12.14 SWEP

12.14.1 SWEP Corporation Information

12.14.2 SWEP Overview

12.14.3 SWEP Recuperator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 SWEP Recuperator Product Description

12.14.5 SWEP Related Developments

12.15 LARSEN & TOUBRO

12.15.1 LARSEN & TOUBRO Corporation Information

12.15.2 LARSEN & TOUBRO Overview

12.15.3 LARSEN & TOUBRO Recuperator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 LARSEN & TOUBRO Recuperator Product Description

12.15.5 LARSEN & TOUBRO Related Developments

12.16 Accessen

12.16.1 Accessen Corporation Information

12.16.2 Accessen Overview

12.16.3 Accessen Recuperator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Accessen Recuperator Product Description

12.16.5 Accessen Related Developments

12.17 THT

12.17.1 THT Corporation Information

12.17.2 THT Overview

12.17.3 THT Recuperator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 THT Recuperator Product Description

12.17.5 THT Related Developments

12.18 Hitachi Zosen

12.18.1 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Information

12.18.2 Hitachi Zosen Overview

12.18.3 Hitachi Zosen Recuperator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Hitachi Zosen Recuperator Product Description

12.18.5 Hitachi Zosen Related Developments

12.19 LANPEC

12.19.1 LANPEC Corporation Information

12.19.2 LANPEC Overview

12.19.3 LANPEC Recuperator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 LANPEC Recuperator Product Description

12.19.5 LANPEC Related Developments

12.20 Siping ViEX

12.20.1 Siping ViEX Corporation Information

12.20.2 Siping ViEX Overview

12.20.3 Siping ViEX Recuperator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Siping ViEX Recuperator Product Description

12.20.5 Siping ViEX Related Developments

8.21 Beichen

12.21.1 Beichen Corporation Information

12.21.2 Beichen Overview

12.21.3 Beichen Recuperator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Beichen Recuperator Product Description

12.21.5 Beichen Related Developments

12.22 Lanzhou LS

12.22.1 Lanzhou LS Corporation Information

12.22.2 Lanzhou LS Overview

12.22.3 Lanzhou LS Recuperator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Lanzhou LS Recuperator Product Description

12.22.5 Lanzhou LS Related Developments

12.23 Defon

12.23.1 Defon Corporation Information

12.23.2 Defon Overview

12.23.3 Defon Recuperator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Defon Recuperator Product Description

12.23.5 Defon Related Developments

12.24 Ormandy

12.24.1 Ormandy Corporation Information

12.24.2 Ormandy Overview

12.24.3 Ormandy Recuperator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Ormandy Recuperator Product Description

12.24.5 Ormandy Related Developments

12.25 FL-HTEP

12.25.1 FL-HTEP Corporation Information

12.25.2 FL-HTEP Overview

12.25.3 FL-HTEP Recuperator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 FL-HTEP Recuperator Product Description

12.25.5 FL-HTEP Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Recuperator Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Recuperator Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Recuperator Production Mode & Process

13.4 Recuperator Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Recuperator Sales Channels

13.4.2 Recuperator Distributors

13.5 Recuperator Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Recuperator Industry Trends

14.2 Recuperator Market Drivers

14.3 Recuperator Market Challenges

14.4 Recuperator Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Recuperator Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

