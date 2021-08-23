Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Market Size 2021, Global Industry Trends, Forecast Analysis To 2027 | Hurco Company, Fanuc Corporation, Siemens AG

“

The report titled Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Hurco Company, Fanuc Corporation, Siemens AG, Bosch Rexroth AG, DMG Mori Co, Okuma Corporation, Wuhan Huazhong Numerical Control, Haas Automation, Fagor Automation, Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, Machine Tool Technologies Ltd (MTT), YUG Machine Tools, Sandvik AB, Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH (Heidenhain GmbH), GSK CNC Equipment

Market Segmentation by Product: 2-Axis CNC Machine

3-Axis CNC Machine

4-Axis CNC Machine

5-Axis CNC Machine



Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace and Defense

Automobile

Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial Machinery

Other Industries



The Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 2-Axis CNC Machine

1.2.3 3-Axis CNC Machine

1.2.4 4-Axis CNC Machine

1.2.5 5-Axis CNC Machine

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.3 Automobile

1.3.4 Electronics

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Industrial Machinery

1.3.7 Other Industries

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Production

2.1 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Hurco Company

12.1.1 Hurco Company Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hurco Company Overview

12.1.3 Hurco Company Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Hurco Company Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Product Description

12.1.5 Hurco Company Related Developments

12.2 Fanuc Corporation

12.2.1 Fanuc Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Fanuc Corporation Overview

12.2.3 Fanuc Corporation Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Fanuc Corporation Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Product Description

12.2.5 Fanuc Corporation Related Developments

12.3 Siemens AG

12.3.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

12.3.2 Siemens AG Overview

12.3.3 Siemens AG Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Siemens AG Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Product Description

12.3.5 Siemens AG Related Developments

12.4 Bosch Rexroth AG

12.4.1 Bosch Rexroth AG Corporation Information

12.4.2 Bosch Rexroth AG Overview

12.4.3 Bosch Rexroth AG Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Bosch Rexroth AG Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Product Description

12.4.5 Bosch Rexroth AG Related Developments

12.5 DMG Mori Co

12.5.1 DMG Mori Co Corporation Information

12.5.2 DMG Mori Co Overview

12.5.3 DMG Mori Co Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 DMG Mori Co Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Product Description

12.5.5 DMG Mori Co Related Developments

12.6 Okuma Corporation

12.6.1 Okuma Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Okuma Corporation Overview

12.6.3 Okuma Corporation Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Okuma Corporation Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Product Description

12.6.5 Okuma Corporation Related Developments

12.7 Wuhan Huazhong Numerical Control

12.7.1 Wuhan Huazhong Numerical Control Corporation Information

12.7.2 Wuhan Huazhong Numerical Control Overview

12.7.3 Wuhan Huazhong Numerical Control Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Wuhan Huazhong Numerical Control Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Product Description

12.7.5 Wuhan Huazhong Numerical Control Related Developments

12.8 Haas Automation

12.8.1 Haas Automation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Haas Automation Overview

12.8.3 Haas Automation Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Haas Automation Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Product Description

12.8.5 Haas Automation Related Developments

12.9 Fagor Automation

12.9.1 Fagor Automation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Fagor Automation Overview

12.9.3 Fagor Automation Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Fagor Automation Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Product Description

12.9.5 Fagor Automation Related Developments

12.10 Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

12.10.1 Yamazaki Mazak Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Yamazaki Mazak Corporation Overview

12.10.3 Yamazaki Mazak Corporation Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Yamazaki Mazak Corporation Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Product Description

12.10.5 Yamazaki Mazak Corporation Related Developments

12.11 Machine Tool Technologies Ltd (MTT)

12.11.1 Machine Tool Technologies Ltd (MTT) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Machine Tool Technologies Ltd (MTT) Overview

12.11.3 Machine Tool Technologies Ltd (MTT) Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Machine Tool Technologies Ltd (MTT) Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Product Description

12.11.5 Machine Tool Technologies Ltd (MTT) Related Developments

12.12 YUG Machine Tools

12.12.1 YUG Machine Tools Corporation Information

12.12.2 YUG Machine Tools Overview

12.12.3 YUG Machine Tools Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 YUG Machine Tools Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Product Description

12.12.5 YUG Machine Tools Related Developments

12.13 Sandvik AB

12.13.1 Sandvik AB Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sandvik AB Overview

12.13.3 Sandvik AB Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sandvik AB Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Product Description

12.13.5 Sandvik AB Related Developments

12.14 Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH (Heidenhain GmbH)

12.14.1 Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH (Heidenhain GmbH) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH (Heidenhain GmbH) Overview

12.14.3 Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH (Heidenhain GmbH) Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH (Heidenhain GmbH) Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Product Description

12.14.5 Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH (Heidenhain GmbH) Related Developments

12.15 GSK CNC Equipment

12.15.1 GSK CNC Equipment Corporation Information

12.15.2 GSK CNC Equipment Overview

12.15.3 GSK CNC Equipment Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 GSK CNC Equipment Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Product Description

12.15.5 GSK CNC Equipment Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Production Mode & Process

13.4 Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Sales Channels

13.4.2 Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Distributors

13.5 Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Industry Trends

14.2 Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Market Drivers

14.3 Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Market Challenges

14.4 Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

