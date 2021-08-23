Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Intematix, Denka

“

The report titled Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Intematix, Denka, Merck, Yuji Tech, Grirem Advanced Materials, YT Shield, Toshiba Materials, GE Current (Daintree), Lumileds, OSRAM, Luming Technology Group, Jiangmen KanHoo Industry, Sunfor Light

Market Segmentation by Product: Garnet Phosphors

Nitride and Oxynitride Phosphors

KSF/Mn4+ Phosphors

Silicate Phosphors

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: General Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Professional Lighting

Others



The Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Garnet Phosphors

1.2.3 Nitride and Oxynitride Phosphors

1.2.4 KSF/Mn4+ Phosphors

1.2.5 Silicate Phosphors

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 General Lighting

1.3.3 Automotive Lighting

1.3.4 Professional Lighting

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Production

2.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

12.1.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Overview

12.1.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Product Description

12.1.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Related Developments

12.2 Intematix

12.2.1 Intematix Corporation Information

12.2.2 Intematix Overview

12.2.3 Intematix Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Intematix Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Product Description

12.2.5 Intematix Related Developments

12.3 Denka

12.3.1 Denka Corporation Information

12.3.2 Denka Overview

12.3.3 Denka Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Denka Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Product Description

12.3.5 Denka Related Developments

12.4 Merck

12.4.1 Merck Corporation Information

12.4.2 Merck Overview

12.4.3 Merck Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Merck Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Product Description

12.4.5 Merck Related Developments

12.5 Yuji Tech

12.5.1 Yuji Tech Corporation Information

12.5.2 Yuji Tech Overview

12.5.3 Yuji Tech Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Yuji Tech Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Product Description

12.5.5 Yuji Tech Related Developments

12.6 Grirem Advanced Materials

12.6.1 Grirem Advanced Materials Corporation Information

12.6.2 Grirem Advanced Materials Overview

12.6.3 Grirem Advanced Materials Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Grirem Advanced Materials Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Product Description

12.6.5 Grirem Advanced Materials Related Developments

12.7 YT Shield

12.7.1 YT Shield Corporation Information

12.7.2 YT Shield Overview

12.7.3 YT Shield Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 YT Shield Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Product Description

12.7.5 YT Shield Related Developments

12.8 Toshiba Materials

12.8.1 Toshiba Materials Corporation Information

12.8.2 Toshiba Materials Overview

12.8.3 Toshiba Materials Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Toshiba Materials Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Product Description

12.8.5 Toshiba Materials Related Developments

12.9 GE Current (Daintree)

12.9.1 GE Current (Daintree) Corporation Information

12.9.2 GE Current (Daintree) Overview

12.9.3 GE Current (Daintree) Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 GE Current (Daintree) Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Product Description

12.9.5 GE Current (Daintree) Related Developments

12.10 Lumileds

12.10.1 Lumileds Corporation Information

12.10.2 Lumileds Overview

12.10.3 Lumileds Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Lumileds Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Product Description

12.10.5 Lumileds Related Developments

12.11 OSRAM

12.11.1 OSRAM Corporation Information

12.11.2 OSRAM Overview

12.11.3 OSRAM Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 OSRAM Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Product Description

12.11.5 OSRAM Related Developments

12.12 Luming Technology Group

12.12.1 Luming Technology Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Luming Technology Group Overview

12.12.3 Luming Technology Group Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Luming Technology Group Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Product Description

12.12.5 Luming Technology Group Related Developments

12.13 Jiangmen KanHoo Industry

12.13.1 Jiangmen KanHoo Industry Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jiangmen KanHoo Industry Overview

12.13.3 Jiangmen KanHoo Industry Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Jiangmen KanHoo Industry Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Product Description

12.13.5 Jiangmen KanHoo Industry Related Developments

12.14 Sunfor Light

12.14.1 Sunfor Light Corporation Information

12.14.2 Sunfor Light Overview

12.14.3 Sunfor Light Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Sunfor Light Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Product Description

12.14.5 Sunfor Light Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Production Mode & Process

13.4 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Channels

13.4.2 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Distributors

13.5 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Industry Trends

14.2 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Drivers

14.3 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Challenges

14.4 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

