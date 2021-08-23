Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size, Forecasts, Emerging Trends, Research Report 2027 | Armstrong World Industries, Etex Group, Saint-Gobain S.A

“

The report titled Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sound-insulated Plasterboard report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sound-insulated Plasterboard report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Armstrong World Industries, Etex Group, Saint-Gobain S.A, Beijing New Building Material Group, USG Corporation, Georgia Pacific LLC, Boral Limited, Knauf, Fletcher Building Limited, LafargeHolcim Ltd, National Gypsum Company, Mada Gypsum Company

Market Segmentation by Product: 9.5mm

12mm

15mm

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Furniture Industry

Building Materials

Interior Decoration

Others



The Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sound-insulated Plasterboard market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sound-insulated Plasterboard industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 9.5mm

1.2.3 12mm

1.2.4 15mm

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Furniture Industry

1.3.3 Building Materials

1.3.4 Interior Decoration

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Production

2.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Sound-insulated Plasterboard Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Sound-insulated Plasterboard Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Sound-insulated Plasterboard Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Sound-insulated Plasterboard Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Sound-insulated Plasterboard Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Sound-insulated Plasterboard Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Sound-insulated Plasterboard Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Sound-insulated Plasterboard Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Sound-insulated Plasterboard Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Sound-insulated Plasterboard Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Sound-insulated Plasterboard Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Sound-insulated Plasterboard Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Armstrong World Industries

12.1.1 Armstrong World Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 Armstrong World Industries Overview

12.1.3 Armstrong World Industries Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Armstrong World Industries Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Description

12.1.5 Armstrong World Industries Related Developments

12.2 Etex Group

12.2.1 Etex Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Etex Group Overview

12.2.3 Etex Group Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Etex Group Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Description

12.2.5 Etex Group Related Developments

12.3 Saint-Gobain S.A

12.3.1 Saint-Gobain S.A Corporation Information

12.3.2 Saint-Gobain S.A Overview

12.3.3 Saint-Gobain S.A Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Saint-Gobain S.A Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Description

12.3.5 Saint-Gobain S.A Related Developments

12.4 Beijing New Building Material Group

12.4.1 Beijing New Building Material Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 Beijing New Building Material Group Overview

12.4.3 Beijing New Building Material Group Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Beijing New Building Material Group Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Description

12.4.5 Beijing New Building Material Group Related Developments

12.5 USG Corporation

12.5.1 USG Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 USG Corporation Overview

12.5.3 USG Corporation Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 USG Corporation Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Description

12.5.5 USG Corporation Related Developments

12.6 Georgia Pacific LLC

12.6.1 Georgia Pacific LLC Corporation Information

12.6.2 Georgia Pacific LLC Overview

12.6.3 Georgia Pacific LLC Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Georgia Pacific LLC Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Description

12.6.5 Georgia Pacific LLC Related Developments

12.7 Boral Limited

12.7.1 Boral Limited Corporation Information

12.7.2 Boral Limited Overview

12.7.3 Boral Limited Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Boral Limited Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Description

12.7.5 Boral Limited Related Developments

12.8 Knauf

12.8.1 Knauf Corporation Information

12.8.2 Knauf Overview

12.8.3 Knauf Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Knauf Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Description

12.8.5 Knauf Related Developments

12.9 Fletcher Building Limited

12.9.1 Fletcher Building Limited Corporation Information

12.9.2 Fletcher Building Limited Overview

12.9.3 Fletcher Building Limited Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Fletcher Building Limited Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Description

12.9.5 Fletcher Building Limited Related Developments

12.10 LafargeHolcim Ltd

12.10.1 LafargeHolcim Ltd Corporation Information

12.10.2 LafargeHolcim Ltd Overview

12.10.3 LafargeHolcim Ltd Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 LafargeHolcim Ltd Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Description

12.10.5 LafargeHolcim Ltd Related Developments

12.11 National Gypsum Company

12.11.1 National Gypsum Company Corporation Information

12.11.2 National Gypsum Company Overview

12.11.3 National Gypsum Company Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 National Gypsum Company Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Description

12.11.5 National Gypsum Company Related Developments

12.12 Mada Gypsum Company

12.12.1 Mada Gypsum Company Corporation Information

12.12.2 Mada Gypsum Company Overview

12.12.3 Mada Gypsum Company Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Mada Gypsum Company Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Description

12.12.5 Mada Gypsum Company Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Production Mode & Process

13.4 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales Channels

13.4.2 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Distributors

13.5 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Industry Trends

14.2 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Drivers

14.3 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Challenges

14.4 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

