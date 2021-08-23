S-Glass Composites Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027 | Solvay, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, Huntsman Corporation

“

The report titled Global S-Glass Composites Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global S-Glass Composites market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global S-Glass Composites market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global S-Glass Composites market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global S-Glass Composites market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The S-Glass Composites report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the S-Glass Composites report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global S-Glass Composites market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global S-Glass Composites market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global S-Glass Composites market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global S-Glass Composites market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global S-Glass Composites market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Solvay, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, Huntsman Corporation, Toray Industries, Teijin Limited, Owens Corning, Hexcel Corporation, SGL Group, Weyerhaeuser, Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation, Jushi Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Filament Winding

Injection Molding

Pultrusion



Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace and Defense

Wind Energy

Transportation

Sports Goods

Others



The S-Glass Composites Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global S-Glass Composites market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global S-Glass Composites market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the S-Glass Composites market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in S-Glass Composites industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global S-Glass Composites market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global S-Glass Composites market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global S-Glass Composites market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 S-Glass Composites Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global S-Glass Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Filament Winding

1.2.3 Injection Molding

1.2.4 Pultrusion

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global S-Glass Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.3 Wind Energy

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Sports Goods

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global S-Glass Composites Production

2.1 Global S-Glass Composites Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global S-Glass Composites Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global S-Glass Composites Production by Region

2.3.1 Global S-Glass Composites Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global S-Glass Composites Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global S-Glass Composites Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global S-Glass Composites Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global S-Glass Composites Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global S-Glass Composites Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top S-Glass Composites Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top S-Glass Composites Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top S-Glass Composites Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top S-Glass Composites Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top S-Glass Composites Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top S-Glass Composites Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global S-Glass Composites Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top S-Glass Composites Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top S-Glass Composites Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global S-Glass Composites Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top S-Glass Composites Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top S-Glass Composites Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by S-Glass Composites Sales in 2020

4.3 Global S-Glass Composites Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top S-Glass Composites Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top S-Glass Composites Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by S-Glass Composites Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global S-Glass Composites Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global S-Glass Composites Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global S-Glass Composites Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global S-Glass Composites Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global S-Glass Composites Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global S-Glass Composites Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global S-Glass Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global S-Glass Composites Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global S-Glass Composites Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global S-Glass Composites Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global S-Glass Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global S-Glass Composites Price by Type

5.3.1 Global S-Glass Composites Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global S-Glass Composites Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global S-Glass Composites Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global S-Glass Composites Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global S-Glass Composites Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global S-Glass Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global S-Glass Composites Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global S-Glass Composites Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global S-Glass Composites Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global S-Glass Composites Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global S-Glass Composites Price by Application

6.3.1 Global S-Glass Composites Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global S-Glass Composites Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America S-Glass Composites Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America S-Glass Composites Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America S-Glass Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America S-Glass Composites Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America S-Glass Composites Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America S-Glass Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America S-Glass Composites Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America S-Glass Composites Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America S-Glass Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe S-Glass Composites Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe S-Glass Composites Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe S-Glass Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe S-Glass Composites Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe S-Glass Composites Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe S-Glass Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe S-Glass Composites Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe S-Glass Composites Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe S-Glass Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific S-Glass Composites Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific S-Glass Composites Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific S-Glass Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific S-Glass Composites Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific S-Glass Composites Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific S-Glass Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific S-Glass Composites Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific S-Glass Composites Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific S-Glass Composites Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America S-Glass Composites Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America S-Glass Composites Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America S-Glass Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America S-Glass Composites Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America S-Glass Composites Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America S-Glass Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America S-Glass Composites Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America S-Glass Composites Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America S-Glass Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa S-Glass Composites Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa S-Glass Composites Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa S-Glass Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa S-Glass Composites Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa S-Glass Composites Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa S-Glass Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa S-Glass Composites Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa S-Glass Composites Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa S-Glass Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Solvay

12.1.1 Solvay Corporation Information

12.1.2 Solvay Overview

12.1.3 Solvay S-Glass Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Solvay S-Glass Composites Product Description

12.1.5 Solvay Related Developments

12.2 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv

12.2.1 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv Corporation Information

12.2.2 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv Overview

12.2.3 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv S-Glass Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv S-Glass Composites Product Description

12.2.5 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv Related Developments

12.3 Huntsman Corporation

12.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Huntsman Corporation Overview

12.3.3 Huntsman Corporation S-Glass Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Huntsman Corporation S-Glass Composites Product Description

12.3.5 Huntsman Corporation Related Developments

12.4 Toray Industries

12.4.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 Toray Industries Overview

12.4.3 Toray Industries S-Glass Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Toray Industries S-Glass Composites Product Description

12.4.5 Toray Industries Related Developments

12.5 Teijin Limited

12.5.1 Teijin Limited Corporation Information

12.5.2 Teijin Limited Overview

12.5.3 Teijin Limited S-Glass Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Teijin Limited S-Glass Composites Product Description

12.5.5 Teijin Limited Related Developments

12.6 Owens Corning

12.6.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.6.2 Owens Corning Overview

12.6.3 Owens Corning S-Glass Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Owens Corning S-Glass Composites Product Description

12.6.5 Owens Corning Related Developments

12.7 Hexcel Corporation

12.7.1 Hexcel Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hexcel Corporation Overview

12.7.3 Hexcel Corporation S-Glass Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hexcel Corporation S-Glass Composites Product Description

12.7.5 Hexcel Corporation Related Developments

12.8 SGL Group

12.8.1 SGL Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 SGL Group Overview

12.8.3 SGL Group S-Glass Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 SGL Group S-Glass Composites Product Description

12.8.5 SGL Group Related Developments

12.9 Weyerhaeuser

12.9.1 Weyerhaeuser Corporation Information

12.9.2 Weyerhaeuser Overview

12.9.3 Weyerhaeuser S-Glass Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Weyerhaeuser S-Glass Composites Product Description

12.9.5 Weyerhaeuser Related Developments

12.10 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

12.10.1 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Overview

12.10.3 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation S-Glass Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation S-Glass Composites Product Description

12.10.5 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Related Developments

12.11 Jushi Group

12.11.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 Jushi Group Overview

12.11.3 Jushi Group S-Glass Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Jushi Group S-Glass Composites Product Description

12.11.5 Jushi Group Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 S-Glass Composites Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 S-Glass Composites Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 S-Glass Composites Production Mode & Process

13.4 S-Glass Composites Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 S-Glass Composites Sales Channels

13.4.2 S-Glass Composites Distributors

13.5 S-Glass Composites Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 S-Glass Composites Industry Trends

14.2 S-Glass Composites Market Drivers

14.3 S-Glass Composites Market Challenges

14.4 S-Glass Composites Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global S-Glass Composites Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

