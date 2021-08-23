Home DNA Testing Market Size And Outlook By 2027| 23andMe, MyHeritage, LabCorp

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global States Ancestry Testing market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global States Ancestry Testing Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global States Ancestry Testing market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global States Ancestry Testing market.
With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global States Ancestry Testing market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global States Ancestry Testing market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global States Ancestry Testing market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global States Ancestry Testing market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global States Ancestry Testing market.
States Ancestry Testing Market Leading Players: 23andMe, MyHeritage, LabCorp, Myriad Genetics, Ancestry.com, Quest Diagnostics, Gene By Gene, DNA Diagnostics Center, Invitae, IntelliGenetics, Ambry Genetics, Living DNA, EasyDNA, Pathway Genomics, Centrillion Technology, Xcode, Color Genomics, Anglia DNA Services, African Ancestry, Canadian DNA Services, DNA Family Check, Alpha Biolaboratories, Test Me DNA, 23 Mofang, Genetic Health, DNA Services of America, Shuwen Health Sciences, Mapmygenome, Full Genomes
Product Type:
Y chromosome testing
Mitochondrial DNA testing
Single nucleotide polymorphism testing Ancestry Testing
By Application:
Online
Offline
Regions and Countries
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Key Questions Answered
• What is the size and CAGR of the global States Ancestry Testing market?
• Which are the leading segments of the global States Ancestry Testing market?
• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
• What is the nature of competition in the global States Ancestry Testing market?
• How will the global States Ancestry Testing market advance in the coming years?
• What are the main strategies adopted in the global States Ancestry Testing market?
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Ancestry Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Y chromosome testing
1.2.3 Mitochondrial DNA testing
1.2.4 Single nucleotide polymorphism testing
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ancestry Testing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Online
1.3.3 Offline
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Ancestry Testing Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Ancestry Testing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Ancestry Testing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Ancestry Testing Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Ancestry Testing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Ancestry Testing Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Ancestry Testing Market Trends
2.3.2 Ancestry Testing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Ancestry Testing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Ancestry Testing Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Ancestry Testing Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Ancestry Testing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Ancestry Testing Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Ancestry Testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ancestry Testing Revenue
3.4 Global Ancestry Testing Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Ancestry Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ancestry Testing Revenue in 2020
3.5 Ancestry Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Ancestry Testing Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Ancestry Testing Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Ancestry Testing Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Ancestry Testing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Ancestry Testing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Ancestry Testing Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Ancestry Testing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Ancestry Testing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Ancestry Testing Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Ancestry Testing Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Ancestry Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Ancestry Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Ancestry Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Ancestry Testing Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Ancestry Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Ancestry Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Ancestry Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Ancestry Testing Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Ancestry Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Ancestry Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Ancestry Testing Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Ancestry Testing Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Ancestry Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Ancestry Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Ancestry Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Ancestry Testing Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Ancestry Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Ancestry Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Ancestry Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Ancestry Testing Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Ancestry Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Ancestry Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Ancestry Testing Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Ancestry Testing Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ancestry Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ancestry Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Ancestry Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Ancestry Testing Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Ancestry Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Ancestry Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Ancestry Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Ancestry Testing Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Ancestry Testing Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Ancestry Testing Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Ancestry Testing Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Ancestry Testing Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Ancestry Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Ancestry Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Ancestry Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Ancestry Testing Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Ancestry Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Ancestry Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Ancestry Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Ancestry Testing Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Ancestry Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Ancestry Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Ancestry Testing Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Ancestry Testing Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Ancestry Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Ancestry Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Ancestry Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Ancestry Testing Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Ancestry Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Ancestry Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Ancestry Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Ancestry Testing Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Ancestry Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Ancestry Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 23andMe
11.1.1 23andMe Company Details
11.1.2 23andMe Business Overview
11.1.3 23andMe Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.1.4 23andMe Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 23andMe Recent Development
11.2 MyHeritage
11.2.1 MyHeritage Company Details
11.2.2 MyHeritage Business Overview
11.2.3 MyHeritage Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.2.4 MyHeritage Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 MyHeritage Recent Development
11.3 LabCorp
11.3.1 LabCorp Company Details
11.3.2 LabCorp Business Overview
11.3.3 LabCorp Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.3.4 LabCorp Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 LabCorp Recent Development
11.4 Myriad Genetics
11.4.1 Myriad Genetics Company Details
11.4.2 Myriad Genetics Business Overview
11.4.3 Myriad Genetics Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.4.4 Myriad Genetics Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Myriad Genetics Recent Development
11.5 Ancestry.com
11.5.1 Ancestry.com Company Details
11.5.2 Ancestry.com Business Overview
11.5.3 Ancestry.com Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.5.4 Ancestry.com Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Ancestry.com Recent Development
11.6 Quest Diagnostics
11.6.1 Quest Diagnostics Company Details
11.6.2 Quest Diagnostics Business Overview
11.6.3 Quest Diagnostics Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.6.4 Quest Diagnostics Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Quest Diagnostics Recent Development
11.7 Gene By Gene
11.7.1 Gene By Gene Company Details
11.7.2 Gene By Gene Business Overview
11.7.3 Gene By Gene Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.7.4 Gene By Gene Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Gene By Gene Recent Development
11.8 DNA Diagnostics Center
11.8.1 DNA Diagnostics Center Company Details
11.8.2 DNA Diagnostics Center Business Overview
11.8.3 DNA Diagnostics Center Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.8.4 DNA Diagnostics Center Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 DNA Diagnostics Center Recent Development
11.9 Invitae
11.9.1 Invitae Company Details
11.9.2 Invitae Business Overview
11.9.3 Invitae Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.9.4 Invitae Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Invitae Recent Development
11.10 IntelliGenetics
11.10.1 IntelliGenetics Company Details
11.10.2 IntelliGenetics Business Overview
11.10.3 IntelliGenetics Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.10.4 IntelliGenetics Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 IntelliGenetics Recent Development
11.11 Ambry Genetics
11.11.1 Ambry Genetics Company Details
11.11.2 Ambry Genetics Business Overview
11.11.3 Ambry Genetics Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.11.4 Ambry Genetics Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Ambry Genetics Recent Development
11.12 Living DNA
11.12.1 Living DNA Company Details
11.12.2 Living DNA Business Overview
11.12.3 Living DNA Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.12.4 Living DNA Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Living DNA Recent Development
11.13 EasyDNA
11.13.1 EasyDNA Company Details
11.13.2 EasyDNA Business Overview
11.13.3 EasyDNA Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.13.4 EasyDNA Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 EasyDNA Recent Development
11.14 Pathway Genomics
11.14.1 Pathway Genomics Company Details
11.14.2 Pathway Genomics Business Overview
11.14.3 Pathway Genomics Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.14.4 Pathway Genomics Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Pathway Genomics Recent Development
11.15 Centrillion Technology
11.15.1 Centrillion Technology Company Details
11.15.2 Centrillion Technology Business Overview
11.15.3 Centrillion Technology Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.15.4 Centrillion Technology Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 Centrillion Technology Recent Development
11.16 Xcode
11.16.1 Xcode Company Details
11.16.2 Xcode Business Overview
11.16.3 Xcode Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.16.4 Xcode Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 Xcode Recent Development
11.17 Color Genomics
11.17.1 Color Genomics Company Details
11.17.2 Color Genomics Business Overview
11.17.3 Color Genomics Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.17.4 Color Genomics Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.17.5 Color Genomics Recent Development
11.18 Anglia DNA Services
11.18.1 Anglia DNA Services Company Details
11.18.2 Anglia DNA Services Business Overview
11.18.3 Anglia DNA Services Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.18.4 Anglia DNA Services Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.18.5 Anglia DNA Services Recent Development
11.18 African Ancestry
11.25.1 African Ancestry Company Details
11.25.2 African Ancestry Business Overview
11.25.3 African Ancestry Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.25.4 African Ancestry Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.25.5 African Ancestry Recent Development
11.20 Canadian DNA Services
11.20.1 Canadian DNA Services Company Details
11.20.2 Canadian DNA Services Business Overview
11.20.3 Canadian DNA Services Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.20.4 Canadian DNA Services Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.20.5 Canadian DNA Services Recent Development
11.21 DNA Family Check
11.21.1 DNA Family Check Company Details
11.21.2 DNA Family Check Business Overview
11.21.3 DNA Family Check Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.21.4 DNA Family Check Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.21.5 DNA Family Check Recent Development
11.22 Alpha Biolaboratories
11.22.1 Alpha Biolaboratories Company Details
11.22.2 Alpha Biolaboratories Business Overview
11.22.3 Alpha Biolaboratories Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.22.4 Alpha Biolaboratories Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.22.5 Alpha Biolaboratories Recent Development
11.23 Test Me DNA
11.23.1 Test Me DNA Company Details
11.23.2 Test Me DNA Business Overview
11.23.3 Test Me DNA Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.23.4 Test Me DNA Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.23.5 Test Me DNA Recent Development
11.24 23 Mofang
11.24.1 23 Mofang Company Details
11.24.2 23 Mofang Business Overview
11.24.3 23 Mofang Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.24.4 23 Mofang Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.24.5 23 Mofang Recent Development
11.25 Genetic Health
11.25.1 Genetic Health Company Details
11.25.2 Genetic Health Business Overview
11.25.3 Genetic Health Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.25.4 Genetic Health Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.25.5 Genetic Health Recent Development
11.26 DNA Services of America
11.26.1 DNA Services of America Company Details
11.26.2 DNA Services of America Business Overview
11.26.3 DNA Services of America Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.26.4 DNA Services of America Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.26.5 DNA Services of America Recent Development
11.27 Shuwen Health Sciences
11.27.1 Shuwen Health Sciences Company Details
11.27.2 Shuwen Health Sciences Business Overview
11.27.3 Shuwen Health Sciences Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.27.4 Shuwen Health Sciences Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.27.5 Shuwen Health Sciences Recent Development
11.28 Mapmygenome
11.28.1 Mapmygenome Company Details
11.28.2 Mapmygenome Business Overview
11.28.3 Mapmygenome Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.28.4 Mapmygenome Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.28.5 Mapmygenome Recent Development
11.29 Full Genomes
11.29.1 Full Genomes Company Details
11.29.2 Full Genomes Business Overview
11.29.3 Full Genomes Ancestry Testing Introduction
11.29.4 Full Genomes Revenue in Ancestry Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.29.5 Full Genomes Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
