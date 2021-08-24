Europe Scintillator Market Report 2020, Growth, Outlook, Key Players Analysis and forecast by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Scintillator Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the Europe scintillator market size is currently witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit steady growth during 2020-2025.

Scintillators refer to materials that can absorb high-energy photons and incident particles, such as protons, electrons, and neutrons. These materials are durable, cost-effective, and provide fast operation speed, high density, and radiation hardness. As a result, they are used in particle detectors and new energy resources exploration, apart from computed tomography (CT) scanners, gamma cameras, and X-ray security.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, along with the growing integration of scintillators in several medical equipment, is primarily propelling the market growth in Europe. The widespread applications in nuclear and particle physics to identify radioactive contamination and monitor nuclear materials, are also augmenting the product demand in the region.

Additionally, the expanding adoption of alternative energy sources and the growing number of upcoming nuclear energy facilities are further catalyzing the market for scintillator. Moreover, growing awareness of national security has increased the utilization of scintillators in the defense and military sectors. Apart from this, the emergence of high-end innovative and affordable products, along with the rising investments in extensive R&D activities, will continue to drive the market growth in Europe over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players::

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Applied Scintillation Technologies Ltd.

Argus Imaging Bv Inc

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Hitachi Metals Ltd

Ludlum Measurements Inc

Mirion Technologies Inc.

Radiation Monitoring Devices Inc

Rexon Components and TLD Systems Inc

Saint Gobain

Zecotek Photonics Inc

Breakup by Composition of Material:

In-Organic Scintillators Alkali Halides Oxide Based Scintillators Others

Organic Scintillators Single Crystal Liquid Scintillators Plastic Scintillators



Breakup by End Product:

Personal or Pocket Size Instruments

Hand-Held Instruments

Fixed, Installed, and Automatic Instruments

Breakup by Application:

Healthcare

Nuclear Power Plants

Manufacturing Industries

Homeland Security and Defense

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

