Europe Positive Displacement Pumps Market Report 2020, Growth, Outlook, Key Players Analysis and forecast by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Positive Displacement Pumps Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”,the Europe positive displacement pumps market share is currently witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, IMARC group, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Positive displacement pumps (PDP), or constant flow machines, are industrial pumps used to transfer and displace fluids from the inlet pressure section into a discharge tube or pipe. The pump carries out the displacement of fluid through a plunger, piston, or diaphragm. Positive displacement pumps have a mounting cavity on the suction side and a shrinking cavity on the discharging side. These pumps maintain a constant flow of the liquid at a fixed speed despite changes in the counterforce.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The European positive displacement pumps market is primarily influenced by the expanding wastewater treatment sector. These pumps play a crucial role in transforming wastewater and sewage into effluent, which is then treated to be returned to the water cycle with minimum impact on the environment. Moreover, the growing number of smart manufacturing factories that connect these pumps over the cloud network to obtain crucial information regarding machine conditions, is also spurring the demand for positive displacement pumps in the region. Besides this, the expanding applications of positive displacement pumps in the power generation sector, are expected to further propel the Europe market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape :

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Flowserve

Grundfos

ITT

KSB

SPX FLOW

Alfa Laval

Schlumberger

Colfax Corporation (CIRCOR)

HERMETIC-Pumpen

Xylem

Sulzer

Baker Hughes

Ebara Corporation

Weir Group

Fristam Pumps

Altra Industrial Motion

AR North America

Verder

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Rotary Pumps Vane Screw Lobe Gear Progressing Cavity (PC) Others

Reciprocating Pumps Piston Diaphragm Plunger Others

Peristaltic

Others

Market Breakup by Capacity:

Low Capacity Pumps

Medium Capacity Pumps

High Capacity Pumps

Market Breakup by Pump Characteristics:

Standard Pumps

Engineered Pumps

Special Purpose Pumps

Market Breakup by Raw Material:

Bronze

Cast Iron

Polycarbonate

Stainless Steel

Others

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Water and Wastewater

Automotive

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Others

Market Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

