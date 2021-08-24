Europe Maritime Information Market Report 2020, Growth, Outlook, Key Players Analysis and forecast by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Maritime Information Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the Europe maritime information market share is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its strong growth during 2020-2025.

Maritime information refers to the services providing comprehensive information and real-time understanding regarding the vessels and incidents occurring in the water bodies. These services are commonly utilized for vessel tracking, managing and controlling traffic on sea routes and identification, monitoring and detection of illegal activities, such as terrorism, smuggling and piracy. They aid in enhancing safety, coordination, trade, productivity and efficiency and are extensively used for defense and logistics applications by both government and private organizations.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The Europe maritime information market is primarily being driven by significant increase in the trade and tourism activities. Maritime information systems assist the vessels in timely responding to the unpredictable weather conditions by monitoring multiple criteria and enforcing improved tactical and strategic decisions.

Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the development of automated identification systems (AIS) to reduce marine accidents and enhance traffic management, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including rapid globalization and the implementation of favorable government policies promoting marine activities, are favoring the market growth.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Inmarsat

L3 Technologies

ORBCOMM

Raytheon Company

Thales Group

exactEarth

Iridium Communications

Breakup by Application:

Maritime Information Analytics

Maritime Information Provision

Vessel Tracking

AIS (Automatic Identification System)

Breakup by End User:

Government Defense Intelligence and Security Search and Rescue Government Agency Others

Commercial Port Management Business Intelligence Commercial Fishing Commercial Shipping Hydrographic and Charting Commercial Offshore Others



Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

