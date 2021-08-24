Europe Green Cement Market Report 2020, Growth, Outlook, Key Players Analysis and forecast by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Green Cement Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the Europe green cement market size is currently witnessing robust growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its robust growth during 2020-2025.

Green cement refers to the environment-friendly variant of cement produced using carbon-negative ingredients and processes. It is manufactured using micro silica, aluminosilicates, fly ash and renewable liquid additives. Green cement is widely used in the construction of dams, columns, roads, bridges and buildings. It provides enhanced thermal and acid resistance, durability and reduced carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, environmental pollution and chloride permeability. As a result, it is extensively used for building residential and commercial complexes and other infrastructural constructions.

Market Trends:

The Europe green cement market is primarily being driven by the implementation of various government initiatives to promote the adoption of sustainable construction materials and control the damage caused by carbon emissions. In line with this, the increasing consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of Portland cement is also providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, significant growth in the construction industry and the widespread adoption of green homes and architecture, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

CarbonCure Technologies Inc.

Cemex

CRH plc

LafargeHolcim

Calera

Heidelberg Cement

Siam Cement Public Company (SCG)

Kiran Global Chems

CeraTech

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

Anhui Conch Cement

Votorantim cimentos S.A.

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ACC Ltd.

Breakup by Product Type:

Fly Ash-Based

Slag-Based

Limestone-Based

Silica Fume-Based

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Residential

Non-Residential

Infrastructure

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

