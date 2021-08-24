United States Electric Insulator Market Report 2021, Growth, Outlook, Key Players Analysis and forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Electric Insulator Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the United States electric insulator market size is currently witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Electric, or electrical insulator, prevents unwanted current flow from the supporting points of an electrical system to the earth. It is a highly resistive material that consists of silicone rubber sheds, fiberglass, and metal end fitting. Electric insulators are lightweight, durable, compact, and have high tensile strength. They are widely used in circuit boards, high voltage systems, and coatings on electric cables and wires.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The rising awareness and initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are primarily contributing to the market growth in the United States (US). Furthermore, the rapid integration of smart devices with circuits has enabled remote monitoring in electric insulators, which is contributing to market growth. The rising investments to refurbish the existing grid infrastructure have encouraged the country-wide upgrade of the electrical network, which is positively affecting the market growth. Furthermore, the overall improvement of electricity transmission and distribution (T&D) networks is creating a positive outlook for the market in the country.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

ABB

NGK Insulators Ltd

Aditya Birla Nuvo

Siemens AG

General Electric

Hubbell

BHEL

Toshiba

Krempel

MacLean-Fogg

PFISTERER

Seves Group

WT Henley

Breakup by Material:

Ceramic/Porcelain

Glass

Composites

Others

Breakup by Voltage:

Low

Medium

High

Breakup by Category:

Bushings

Other Insulators

Breakup by Installation:

Distribution Networks

Transmission Lines

Substations

Railways

Others

Breakup by Product:

Pin Insulator

Suspension Insulator

Shackle Insulator

Others

Breakup by Rating:

<11 kV

11 kV

22 kV

33 kV

72.5 kV

145 kV

Others

Breakup by Application:

Transformer

Cable

Switchgear

Busbar

Surge Protection Device

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Utilities

Industries

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

