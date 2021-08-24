Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) Market Disease Understanding and Treatment Market by DelveInsight

The Chronic lower back pain market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Chronic lower back pain (CLBP) market size from 2018 to 2030. The Report also covers current chronic lower back pain (CLBP) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Overview

Chronic low back pain (CLBP) is defined as pain that persists for 12 weeks or longer, even after an initial injury or underlying cause of acute low back pain. Low back pain is very common and at one point everyone must have faced this problem.

Request free sample copy- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/chronic-lower-back-pain-clbp-market

Regions Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

List of companies involved in the report

Eli Lilly and Company

Collegium Pharmaceutical

Purdue Pharma

BioDelivery Sciences International

Eli Lilly/Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/ Teva Pharmaceuticals

Mesoblast

And many others

Chronic Lower Back Pain Cause

The probable causes of CLBP are the curve of the spine, such as scoliosis or kyphosis, medical problems (fibromyalgia or rheumatoid arthritis), and piriformis syndrome (a pain disorder involving a muscle in the buttocks called the piriformis muscle). Many people with CLBP have arthritis or tear of the spine due to heavy exercise, herniated disk, or due to surgery. A herniated disc is the part of the spinal disk pushed onto the nearby nerve. Usually, these disks provide space and cushion in the spine and the loss of movement can be seen as overtime if these disks dry out and become thinner and brittle. Spinal Stenosis is the condition that arises if the spaces between the spinal nerves and spinal cord become more narrowed.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Diagnosis

The diagnosis and evaluation of CLBP are very important to reduce or to rule out the risk factors due to severe injury. The first recommendation is a thorough physical examination by a well-trained physician. CLBP testing may include blood tests, radiography (X-ray imaging), bone scans, computed tomography (CT) scans, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), diagnostic injections, bone scan, electromyography (EMG), lumbar radiography, and many other specialized tests.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Treatment

CLBP is the most prevalent chronic pain condition and the second most common cause of disability in the US, after arthritis or rheumatism. CLBP may be nociceptive or neuropathic or include both components. The presence of a neuropathic component is related to the more intense pain of longer duration, and a higher prevalence of co-morbidities. The actual mechanism and cause of CLBP are still unknown and due to this situation, there are no universally accepted treatment guidelines and the management of the treatment is limited. If the source of the pain is not known or can not be treated, the best option remains is to reduce the flare-ups and making the pain manageable with nonsurgical treatments. There are non-surgical treatments (physical therapy, diet, meditation, lifestyle modifications) Injection-based Treatments, pharmacologic treatments.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report

For some patients, CLBP can be relieved by single-agent therapy, but as both nociceptive and neuropathic mechanisms are often present, combining agents with different mechanisms of action is a rational approach Analgesics, anti-inflammatory drugs, muscle relaxants, and other medications can be used to help control chronic back pain. However, most come with unwanted side effects and are not intended for prolonged use. Opioid medication should not be used without a physician’s recommendation.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Insights

The use of non-opioid analgesics such as acetaminophen (APAP), non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), or cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) inhibitors for initial management for LBP. The use of muscle relaxants should be avoided in patients with CLBP. Treatment of mild CLBP often begins with the use of NSAIDs and mild non-opioid analgesics, while more potent opioid analgesics are reserved for the pain of moderate-to-severe intensity.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Chronic low back pain (CLBP), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Chronic low back pain (CLBP) epidemiology and treatment.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Chronic low back pain (CLBP) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of Chronic low back pain (CLBP) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM Chronic low back pain (CLBP) market.

Request free sample copy– https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/chronic-lower-back-pain-clbp-market

Table of content

1 Key Insights

2 Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) Market Overview at a Glance

3 Executive Summary

4 SWOT Analysis

5 Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP): Disease Background and Overview

6 Epidemiology Methodology

7 Epidemiology and Patient Population

8 United States Epidemiology

9 EU5 Epidemiology

10 Japan Epidemiology

11 Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

12 Proposed Guidelines for Chronic Lower Back Pain

13 Unmet Needs

14 Marketed Products

15 Emerging Therapies

16 Market Forecast Methodology

17 Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP): 7MM Market Analysis

18 Conjoint Analysis

19 United States: Market Outlook

20 EU-5 countries: Market Outlook

21 Japan Market Outlook

22 Case Reports

23 Market Drivers

24 Market Barriers

25 Appendix

26 DelveInsight Capabilities

27 Disclaimer

28 About DelveInsight

Chronic Lower Back Pain Marketed Drugs

Cymbalta: Eli Lilly and Company

Xtampa: Collegium Pharmaceutical

Butrans: Purdue Pharma

Belbuca: BioDelivery Sciences International

And many others

Chronic Lower Back Pain Emerging Drugs

Tanezumab: Eli Lilly/Pfizer

Fasinumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/ Teva Pharmaceuticals

MPC-06-ID: Mesoblast

And many others

Why should you buy this report?

The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Chronic low back pain (CLBP).

To understand the future market competition in the Chronic low back pain (CLBP) market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Chronic low back pain (CLBP) in the US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Identification of strong upcoming players in the market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Chronic low back pain (CLBP) market.

To understand the future market competition in the Chronic low back pain (CLBP) market.

Related Reports

Recommended Latest Reports

Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market

DelveInsight’s Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030 report provides the detailed overview of the disease.

Skin Neoplasms Market

DelveInsight’s Skin Neoplasms – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030 report provides the detailed overview of the disease and in depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market

DelveInsight’ s Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030 report provides the detailed overview of the disease and in depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

Ventral Hernia Market

DelveInsight’s Ventral Hernia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030 report provides the detailed overview of the disease and in depth understanding of historical..

Ventricular Fibrillation Market

DelveInsight’s Ventricular Fibrillation Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030 report provides the detailed overview of the disease and in depth understanding of historical.

Vulvar Cancer Pipeline

Vulvar Cancer Pipeline Insights, 2021 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Vulvar Cancer market.

Wolman Disease Market

DelveInsight’s Wolman Disease – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030 report provides the detailed overview of the disease and in depth understanding of historical.

Hydrocephalus Treatment Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Hydrocephalus Treatment -Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast – 2026’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of Hydrocephalus Treatment.

Endoscopic Ultrasound Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Endoscopic Ultrasound -Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast – 2026’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of Endoscopic Ultrasound.

About Us

DelveInsight is a Business Consulting and Market research company, providing expert business solutions for life science vertical and offering quintessential advisory services in the areas of R&D, Strategy Formulation, Operations, Competitive Intelligence, Competitive Landscaping, and Mergers & Acquisitions.

Contact us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/