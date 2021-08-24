Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market 2021: Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

“Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
The Computerized Tomography (CT) Segment Led the Global Market in 2018
Imaging studies are used in ischemic diagnosis for the detection of hemorrhage in the acute stroke patient, in order to assess the degree of brain injury and to identify the vascular lesion responsible for the ischemic deficit. Some advanced CT and MRI technologies are able to distinguish between brain tissue that is irreversibly infracted and that which is potentially salvageable, thereby allowing better selection of patients likely to benefit from therapy. In 2018, the leading diagnostic segment was computed tomography. The highest share of CT techniques is attributable to widespread access and speed of acquisition. In the hyperacute phase, a noncontrast CT (NCCT) scan is usually ordered to exclude or confirm hemorrhage; it is highly sensitive for this indication.
North Holds the Largest Market Share
By geography, the market is segmented into North , , Asia-Pacific, Middle-East & Africa (MEA), and South . North is the largest market for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis devices and is estimated to continue its stronghold of the market, owing to favorable government initiatives, technological innovations, and an increasing demand for ischemic stroke products. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis, owing to the increasing incidences of ischemic stroke cases in the region. Manufacturers are expanding their operations in the Asia-Pacific region, as these regions hold immense potential for market growth.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Study objectives of Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis market trends that influence the global Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis market
Detailed TOC of Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 The Rising Number of Acute Stroke Patients
4.2.2 Technological Innovations in Diagnostic and Surgical Devices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Alternative Treatments and High Costs
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Diagnostic Type
5.1.1 Computed Tomography
5.1.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging
5.1.3 Carotid Ultrasound
5.1.4 Cerebral Angiography
5.1.5 Electrocardiography
5.1.6 Echocardiography
5.1.7 Other Diagnostic Types
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 Covidien PLC
6.1.3 GE Healthcare
6.1.4 Hitachi, Ltd
6.1.5 Johnson and Johnson
6.1.6 Penumbra, Inc.
6.1.7 Philips Healthcare
6.1.8 Siemens Healthcare
6.1.9 Stryker Corporation (Concentric Medical, Inc.)
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
