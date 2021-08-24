Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market 2021: Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics market” and its expanding nature. The Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Cholinesterase Inhibitors are Expected to hold the Highest Market Share in the Therapeutics Segment

In the therapeutics segment of the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics market. Cholinesterase inhibitors are believed to have the largest market size and are expected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Cholinesterase inhibitors are used for the treatment of Alzheimer’s. These cholinesterase inhibitors are approved by the US FDA. Most physicians and perhaps most patients consider cholinergic drugs. Donepezil, galantamine, and rivastigmine are the generic names of cholinesterase inhibitors, which are likely to be the first-line pharmacotherapy choice for mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. These drugs have somewhat different pharmacological properties, but all of them work by the same mechanism, which involves inhibiting the breakdown of acetylcholine, an important neurotransmitter associated with memory, by blocking the enzyme acetylcholinesterase.

The market is dominated by leading brands, such as Aricept, Exelon, and Reminyl; Aricept, whose active ingredient is a cholinesterase inhibitor, holds the largest market share. Several clinical trials are ongoing on cholinesterase inhibitors to increase drug efficacy and decrease adverse effects. Hence, oeing to the developments, the cholinesterase inhibitor drugs market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

North Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North currently dominates the market for Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics ,and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The holds the largest share of the global Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics market. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 5 million ns suffer from Alzheimer’s, as of 2017. The is considered to be the global leader in Alzheimer’s disease intervention and management. has a large pool of biopharmaceutical companies, which cumulatively have 85 drugs for combating Alzheimer’s disease in various stages of the pipeline. Hence, the market is expected to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Investment in Biomarkers for Drug Development

4.2.2 Increasing Pipeline Drug Development

4.2.3 Increasing Sophisticated Diagnostics for Early Detection and More Precise Drug Development

4.2.4 Emerging Novel Diagnostic Technologies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Early Diagnosis of the Indication is Challenging

4.3.2 Decline in the Market Due to Failures of Late-stage Drugs

4.3.3 Lack of Surrogate Markers for Drug Discovery and Drug Development

4.3.4 Insufficient Research Funding and Lengthy, Expensive, and Uncertain Process

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Therapeutics

5.1.1 Cholinesterase Inhibitors

5.1.2 NMDA Receptor Antagonists

5.1.3 Other Therapeutics

5.2 By Diagnostics

5.2.1 Brain Imaging

5.2.2 CFS Test for Alzheimer’s Disease

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

6.1.2 Novartis AG

6.1.3 Merck & Co. Inc

6.1.4 Pfizer Inc

6.1.5 Eisai Co. Ltd

6.1.6 Biogen Inc

6.1.7 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.8 Eli Lilly & Company

6.1.9 Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc

6.1.10 Diagenic ASA

6.1.11 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

6.1.12 GE Healthcare

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

