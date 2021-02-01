Anti-obesity Drugs Market 2021-2024: Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Anti-obesity Drugs market” and its expanding nature. The Anti-obesity Drugs market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Anti-obesity Drugs market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Anti-obesity Drugs market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Anti-obesity Drugs market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Anti-obesity Drugs Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Anti-obesity Drugs market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Anti-obesity Drugs Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Anti-obesity Drugs market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Anti-obesity Drugs market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Anti-obesity Drugs market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Anti-obesity Drugs market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Anti-obesity Drugs market players

Key Market Trends:

OTC Drugs Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

In the present scenario, the weight problem is a major concern, globally. The rising intake of junk food/fast food is resulting in declining healthiness worldwide. As mentioned earlier, obesity is one of the most prevalent problems faced by people of this century. According to WHO, in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults, ranging between 18 years and older, were overweight. Out of the aforementioned numbers, over 650 million were obese. With intentions to offer weight loss solutions, the companies have developed a number of weight loss products, of which a considerable proportion are OTC drugs.

In most countries, Orlistat is marketed as a prescription drug under the trade name Xenical, by Roche, and it is sold as an OTC drug under the trade name Alli, by GlaxoSmithKline, in the United Kingdom and the United States. Currently, the number of OTC drugs approved in the market is very less. However, the cost-effectiveness and ease of availability of OTC products are expected to propel the growth of the market.

North Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North dominated the global anti-obesity drugs market, with the accounting for the major contributor to the market. The primary factors driving the growth of the market studied are an increase in obese population and high healthcare spending. In the past few decades, several anti-obesity drugs are withdrawn from the market, due to reported and documented adverse effects. After years of interruption, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently approved multiple new anti-obesity drugs. Majority of these medications are administered orally, and only one is administered subcutaneously. According to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence of obesity was 39.8% and affected about 93.3 million US adults in 2015-2016, hence propelling the anti-obesity drugs market.

Study objectives of Anti-obesity Drugs Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Anti-obesity Drugs market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Anti-obesity Drugs market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Anti-obesity Drugs market trends that influence the global Anti-obesity Drugs market

Detailed TOC of Anti-obesity Drugs Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Prevalence of Obesity

4.2.2 Sedentary Lifestyle

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Availability of Alternative Treatment Options

4.3.2 Side Effects of Drugs

4.3.3 High Drug Development Costs

4.4 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Mechanism of Action

5.1.1 Peripherally Acting Anti-obesity Drugs

5.1.2 Centrally Acting Anti-obesity Drugs

5.2 Drug Type

5.2.1 Prescription Drugs

5.2.2 OTC drugs

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Arena Pharmaceuticals

6.1.2 GlaxoSmithKline

6.1.3 Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.1.4 F Hoffmann-La Roche

6.1.5 Vivus

6.1.6 Bayer AG

6.1.7 Novo Nordisk

6.1.8 Pfizer

6.1.9 Eisai

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

