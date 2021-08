Anti-Snoring Market 2024: Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

“Anti-Snoring Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Anti-Snoring market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Sub-segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Devices Segment

In the devices segment of the anti-snoring market, the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices sub-segment is believed to have the largest market size, and it is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.54% in the forecast period.

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices are used in cases of airway blockages, in order to open up the blocked airways by pushing air into them. The CPAP has a pump that controls the air pressure in the system and consists of a tube carrying air toward the mask attached to the nose and mouth. CPAP devices help in easing the functioning of the airway, and helps the person get a sound sleep, in turn, increasing their demand. Hence, CPAP devices are expected to experience growth over the forecast period.

North Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same During the Forecast Period

North currently dominates the anti-snoring market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. A new study reported by the n Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) suggests that 29.4 million US citizens have obstructive sleep apnea, but only 20% of them have been formally diagnosed. 23.52 million US citizens do not realize that they have obstructive sleep apnea. However, owing to new technologies that are constantly being developed pertaining to the market, the diagnosis of these snoring diseases has been effective and treatments are proving to be more helpful to patients. Thus, the rising awareness among patients regarding the effectiveness of anti-snoring devices and surgeries, and the easy availability of advanced detecting procedures across the world, are resulting in the increased demand for anti-snoring devices and surgeries.

The global anti-snoring market was valued at USD 1,006.56 million in 2018, and it is estimated to be valued at USD 1,842.33 million in 2024 while witnessing a CAGR of 10.60%. Increase in obesity and geriatric population, increasing smoking and alcohol consumption, technological advancements in anti-snoring devices, and increased awareness in the developed markets are the key factors responsible for the growth of the market.

Weight gain is a major contributor to the habit of snoring, because the peculiarities in weight gain is added in the elder population. According to the National Sleep Foundation, in 2017, snoring affected 90 million adults, and 37 million of them face snoring on a regular basis. Additionally, the body mass index (BMI) increases among the middle-aged people, who are at the greatest risk of health complications. In addition, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the obese population tripled between 1975 and 2016. The WHO also stated that, in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight and over 650 million were in the obese category. Among children, more than 40 million below the age of five were overweight or obese.

The aforementioned factors indicate that the increasing geriatric population and the rise in obesity are among the major factors for the growth of the anti-snoring market, globally.

Anti-snoring treatment devices are defined as the equipment used to prevent snoring, which include mandibular advancement devices (MAD), tongue stabilizing devices (TSD), continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, and nasal devices, among others.