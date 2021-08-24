Categories
Artificial Organ Market 2021: Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research

Artificial Organ

Artificial Organ Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Artificial Organ market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Artificial Kidney is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Organ Type

In the organ type segment of the market, an artificial kidney is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period.

More than 650,000 patients, per year, in the and an estimated 2 million patients worldwide are affected by end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Those who live with ESRD make only 1% of the Medicare-covered population, but account for 7% of the Medicare budget. The number of patients in the diagnosed with ESRD is increasing by 5% each year. Mortality rates vary depending on the ESRD treatment. After one year of treatment, those on dialysis have a 20-25% mortality rate, with a five-year survival rate of 35%. People who receive transplants have a 3% mortality rate after five years.

As the rate of mortality because of dialysis is increasing, there is increased demand for artificial kidneys, which is propelling the growth of this segment.

North Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue its Dominance in the Forecast Period

North currently dominates the market for artificial organs, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to increased demand for artificial organs. The spends a significant parentage of its GDP each year on healthcare. According to the recent report of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 2018, about 18% of the GDP is spent on healthcare. Out of this, a substantial part goes into transplants being performed in the United States. Therefore, the holds the largest share in the artificial organ market in the North n region.

Market Overview:

  • The global artificial organ market was valued at USD 29,366.67 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 44,899.44 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 7.33%. Factors that are driving the market include the rising geriatric population, scarcity of donor organs, and technological advancements in the artificial organ sector.
  • Advances in medicine and technology and increased awareness about organ donation and transplantation have contributed to a record number of transplants. But the gap between supply and demand continues. According to the US Government Information on Organ Donation and Transplantation, more than 114,000 patients are on the national transplant waiting list, as of December 2018, and on an average, every 10 minutes, another person is added to the waiting list. 34,770 transplants were performed in 2017, and as of November 2018, a total of 33,431 transplants have been performed in 2018. 95% of US adults support organ donation, but only 54% are actually signed up as donors; only three in 1,000 people die in a way that allows for organ donation. The situation is even direr in countries, such as Japan and South Korea, where the organ donation rates are very low. Hence, the scarcity of donor organs is propelling the demand for artificial organs.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Getinge AB
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Abiomed
  • Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd
  • Berlin Heart GmbH
  • Carmat SA
  • Edward Lifesciences Corporation
  • Jarvik Heart Inc.
  • Terumo Corporation.

    Scope of the Report:

  • An artificial organ is a medical device that is implanted or integrated into the body to replicate or augment the natural function of the organ. As per the , artificial organs include implantable devices, such as fully artificial hearts and pacemakers, along with organ support machines, such as dialysis and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines.

    Artificial Organ market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Artificial Organ market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Artificial Organ market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Artificial Organ market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Artificial Organ market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Artificial Organ?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Artificial Organ market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Artificial Organ space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Artificial Organ market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Artificial Organ Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Artificial Organ Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Artificial Organ market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Artificial Organ market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Artificial Organ market trends that influence the global Artificial Organ market

    Detailed TOC of Artificial Organ Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Rising Geriatric Population
    4.3.2 Scarcity of Donor Organs
    4.3.3 Technological Advancements in the Artificial Organ Sector
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Expensive Procedures
    4.4.2 Risks Associated With Artificial Organs
    4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Organ Type
    5.1.1 Artificial Heart
    5.1.1.1 Prosthetic Heart Valves
    5.1.1.2 Ventricular Assist Devices
    5.1.1.3 Cardiac Pacemakers
    5.1.2 Artificial Kidney
    5.1.3 Artificial Pancreas
    5.1.4 Artificial Lungs
    5.1.5 Cochlear Implants
    5.1.6 Other Organ Types
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North
    5.2.1.1 United States
    5.2.1.2 Canada
    5.2.1.3 Mexico
    5.2.2 Europe
    5.2.2.1 Germany
    5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.2.2.3 France
    5.2.2.4 Italy
    5.2.2.5 Spain
    5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.2.3.1 China
    5.2.3.2 Japan
    5.2.3.3 India
    5.2.3.4 Australia
    5.2.3.5 South Korea
    5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.2.4.1 GCC
    5.2.4.2 South Africa
    5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.2.5 South
    5.2.5.1 Brazil
    5.2.5.2 Argentina
    5.2.5.3 Rest of South

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG
    6.1.2 Baxter International Inc.
    6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation
    6.1.4 Getinge AB
    6.1.5 Medtronic PLC
    6.1.6 Abiomed
    6.1.7 Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd
    6.1.8 Berlin Heart GmbH
    6.1.9 Carmat SA
    6.1.10 Edward Lifesciences Corporation
    6.1.11 Jarvik Heart Inc.
    6.1.12 Terumo Corporation

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

